the review of Jennifer Lopez’s Netflix documentary

MILAN – The SuperBowl was one of the last big events of 2020 before the pandemic stopped everything. But in addition to the usual musical entertainment that the Halftime Show has always represented, the 54th edition went further by colliding with an unprecedented political statement. It could not be otherwise when two of the most important Latin American artists of the scene, Jennifer Lopez and Shakira, are called on stage, while orders are sent from the White House to lock up those who try to cross the Mexican border. And that’s what Halftimethe documentary produced by Netflix and directed by Amanda Micheli, tries to tell.

Halftime is the story of six long and intense months that see the great pop star on her journey to the Miami stage. From the controversy with the organizers of the NFL for not taking sides against Trump’s policies, to the announcement of two headliners for the show, and as many controversies. JLo, as she is known by everyone, doesn’t hold back when it comes to voicing what she doesn’t like. But the documentary also tells about everything else that happened around the preparations for the SuperBowl: The Girls of Wall Street, the promotional campaign, the awards season and the missed wins, especially the Oscar nomination. The pop star reflects on her career from her beginnings, when she as a young man she left home to follow her dreams of her, and all the achievements.

He reflects on the tabloids and how being always in the spotlight has impacted not only his private life, but his career as well. Directing her docu-film wants to be the last in chronological order in the long trail left by Janet Jackson, Taylor Swift, Jennifer Hudson, Lady Gaga and Beyoncé. We are now used to seeing the stars of music on the screen as they tell each other and unveil scenarios of their life that the public is not aware of, putting them naked. Halftime he would like to do the same thing, but something is missing from the image that JLo wants to give with this story. To be an account of the work behind the SuperBowl, there is too much of everything else. To be even a look back on her career, there is too little. After all, Jennifer Lopez’s versatility is well known: dancer, actress, singer, performer, businesswoman.

And Halftime he never ceases to remind his audience. While it is interesting to see behind the scenes, what is said in hotel rooms before, it is something that very few can relate to. It is not difficult to believe that even characters of his caliber can have doubts, lose self-confidence and lose self-esteem, seek confirmation of their talent in the opinion of those around them. But there is an abyss with imprinting all fiction on this. It is not entirely convincing. Beyond all the dark moments, JLo always remains. The credits are accompanied by a series of numbers and statistics on his successes. But who are they there for? Is there really anyone who has yet to be convinced that he is a star?

However, the documentary is also really successful where he focuses on his work, when we see the singer in the rehearsal room designing the choreography for those six minutes she had been waiting for for a long time. We are used to seeing the show done and finished, without having an idea of ​​all the work behind it. A tour de force made up of endlessly repeated dance steps, cuts and modifications to stay within the times, design of space. There Jennifer Lopez really dominates everything around her, it is in her element of her. And there we can see all the passion and energy that she puts into her work, the desire to want to send a message and show the world who she really is. Only there can we believe in the feigned modesty of so many other moments. That’s all that matters in the end.

Below you can see the trailer for Halftime: