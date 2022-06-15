the reasons why the actor could sue Amber Heard again

After several weeks of trial, the jury returned its verdict and favored Depp by establishing that the column written by Heard was defamatory for which he ordered the actress to pay her ex-husband $15 million in damages.

The legal battle between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard began after the 59-year-old actor sued his ex-wife for defamation following a 2018 article on The Washington Post.

Since this controversial decision, AAmber Heard limited himself to expressing his dissatisfaction with the verdict of the trial; however, this week he broke his silence and gave his first interview two weeks before the end of the trial.

In this interview for the television program TODAYAmber Heard defended her accusations against Johnny Depp and indicated that she will stand by every word of her testimony until the day she dies.

Also read: Johnny Depp: the actor’s conditions so that Amber Heard does not pay him the millionaire compensation after his trial

Likewise, the 36-year-old actress reiterated that Depp hit her during their marriage and accused him of having lied in the trial that they both starred in.

Amber Heard’s accusations could make Johnny Depp sue her againsince, according to attorney Nicole Haff, these words would be defamatory.

Read more: Johnny Depp: what is known about the new trial that the actor will face and why it would be related to Amber Heard’s statements

During a chat with MailOnlinethe entertainment lawyer, who is part of the firm Romano Law, revealed that The actress’s statements could lead to a third lawsuit.

“Yes. This interview could count as a new ‘publication’ under the law, which could lead to a third lawsuit,” he stated.

It may interest you: Camille Vasquez: what is known about the relationship between the lawyer and Johnny Depp

However, Haff assured that Depp may not be worth taking further legal action against Amber Heard following the outcome of his last trial,

“Heard’s attorneys have already stated that she is unable to pay the original judgment,” he concluded.