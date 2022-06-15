The reason why Chris Hemsworth agreed to be a hero again for Thor: Love and Thunder

The second week of July will be the time for the arrival of the fourth God of Thunder movie, Thor: Love and Thunder. The film of Taika Waititi It has a lot of strong points, like the return of the main cast, like Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman.

The fourth Thor movie is one of those considered “mini avengers” due to the number of heroes he has under his belt. This factor and its history have unleashed hype in fans since it was announced at Comic-Con 2019.

Love and Thunder tells us what he’s up to Thor (Hemsworth) after joining the Guardians of the Galaxy at the end of Endgame (2019). Now the Asgardian has begun a path of discovery that has led him to lay down his arms to find peace. The situation will be altered with the appearance of Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), a being blinded by revenge that is destroying all the Gods of the Cosmos. Faced with this threat, Thor will seek the help of his allies, Korg (Taika Waititi), the Guardians of the Galaxy, king valkyrie (Tessa Thompson) and also that of her former partner, the scientist Jane Fosterwho is now the bearer of the (reforged) Mjölnir and becomes Mighty Thor.

Thor prepares for his new adventure.

Recently Chris Hemsworth it was interviewed by Vanity Fair to review his career. When the Australian touched on the Marvel theme, he revealed that the harsh criticism Thor: Dark World received led him to think it was time to move away from the character. Some time later he was summoned to wield the hammer again, but this time under Waititi’s orders.

Hemsworth was honest with the director and told him that he was tired of the character. Waititi promised him that with Thor: Ragnarok everything would be different since between the two he was going to make a different story. The work of both could be noticed, since the film was a success. For Love and Thunder Hemsworth doubted the character again, but changed his mind for one reason: Waititi’s return.

“I love playing the character. I love the journey I’ve been on with him. Not just as Thor, but with my life. The two of them have been side by side for 10 or 11 years and both have crossed worlds from time to time.”, Chris explained to Variety. “I don’t know if I would have made another (movie) if Taika hadn’t said yes, he was going to do it. And he had written this beautiful script that was a crazy, crazy, romantic comedy set in space that he hadn’t seen before.“added the actor.

Jane and Thor will steal the spotlight from the film.

With the arrival of Watiti, Thor’s story took a completely different turn, which undoubtedly revitalized the character and left him ready for what awaited in Infinity War and Endgame. He now has to see how recent events have influenced the growth of the Asgardian.

Thor: Love and Thunder will hit theaters next July 8.