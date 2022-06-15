The radical transformation of Ryan Gosling as the Ken of ‘Barbie’: platinum blonde and a more than demanding physical preparation – CINEMABLEND

The actor joins the film starring and produced by Margot Robbie, who will bring the famous doll to life.





In 2023 we will witness a new live action adaptation of one of the most famous pop icons in our history, Barbie. The one in charge of giving life to the mythical doll will be Margot Robbie, who will also participate as producer of the project. But, as we all know, where there is a Barbie there is also a Ken, and the one chosen to embody him has been Ryan Gosling, who is already completely transforming himself to be Barbie’s boyfriend.

Since Warner Bros. Pictures began the first conversations with Robbie in 2018 so that she would be the one to transform into Barbie in a live action movie, four years have passed until we have asked to see with our own eyes the first images of the actress dressed in her iconic blue headband and her mythical pink car.

It was just as difficult to find the perfect leading lady as it was to find her companion, Ken. But, this election did not take that long and the news quickly spread that Gosling would be chosen for the task. Just as the protagonist of Harley Quinn is going to have to undergo a remarkable transformation, her co-star is not far behind and has already started the radical change.

Although we have seen the protagonist of blade runner 2049 in different and very varied roles, until now we had not discovered him in a character so different physically, as revealed by the actor Simu Liu (Shang Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings), who also part of the cast of the tape, in the program Entertainment Tonight.

Ryan is 100% definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as he thinks how important work is, he also loves food. He only heard things in passing, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of his body. I respect him a lot

In some snapshots taken of Gosling in the city of New Yorkyou can see, although he tries to hide it with a cap, that he has dyed his hair the color platinum blonde, Ken’s signature tone. We will have to wait for next year to see how the title surprises us managed Greta Gerwig, who writes the libretto next to Noah Baumbach.