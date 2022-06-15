The price for staying at the spectacular luxury hotel that millionaire Richard Branson will open in Spain

Richard Branson, the founder of Virgin, has decided explore new businesses in the European tourism sector. In fact, it is not the only project in this line. This very spring one of her luxury cruise ships, the one known as Valiant Lady, has begun to sail along the Mediterranean coasts and its base port is established in Barcelona.

Now his new acquisition also looks at our country. The American tycoon has decided complete your collection of luxury hotels with five starsVirgin Limited Edition, renovating a historic estate in the Serra de Tramuntana (Mallorca), considered a World Heritage Site by UNESCO in 2011. The Hotel Son Bunyola will have three exclusive villas and will open from the summer of 2023.

This 15th-century estate with more than 275 hectares will become a very intimate five-star accommodation where only a few guests will be able to enjoy its services. This space already has three exclusive villas: Sa Punta de S’Aguila, Son Balagueret and Sa Terra Rotja. Therefore, with this expansion it will have capacity for up to 58 people. In addition, most of the rooms will have views of the mountains, vineyards and olive trees in the area, since it is located in the center of the Sierra.

From 16,000 euros

Until now, the villas in this area could be reserved for stays of seven nights for between 16,000 and 25,000 euros. These accommodations have up to five bedrooms and are available year-round. This area is also frequented by celebrities from the international scene such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Michael Douglas or Sarah Ferguson. Now, the space will incorporate 29 more rooms with all kinds of luxuries. Although at the moment the price per room per night is not known, other similar hotels, such as the Swiss The Lodge, reach 1,300 per night in the summer season.

The reform will try to recover the essence and respect the historic building, so they will bet on local and traditional materials in its design. The original towers will be maintained, becoming two suites, the old olive press will be a restaurant inside the hotel and the terrace will incorporate up to two swimming pools. The cultivated fields that surround the space provide the culinary team of San Bunyola with the oil that they use daily to prepare the best dishes.

For respect the environment as much as possible from this area, Branson takes care that the services they offer are sustainable. On the one hand, the hot water must be reheated with energy from air and refrigeration systems, the boiler is supplied with biomass from recycled wood chips and the irrigation water is always reused. In addition, sports facilities will also be prohibited, parking spaces must be adapted to emission-free cars and recharging points for electric vehicles, as indicated in Out of series.