the new products of the Ariana Grande brand

written by Roberta Marciano





June 15, 2022



rem beauty chapter 3 is a new chapter of Ariana Grande’s brand, which is preparing to arrive with its third launch and a slew of new makeup and beauty products.

The new launch is entirely dedicated to lip products. As the singer herself stated: “I wanted this new launch to be all about lips. We already have some products in the collection, but this was my main focus and there are products that I love “. Let’s find out together.

All rem beauty chapter 3 products

On your collar liquid lipstick: no transfer is a liquid and longlasting formula

On your collar classic lipstick: a comfortable, long-lasting and super pigmented lipstick

At the borderline lip liner pencil: new lip pencils in 10 different shades, perfect to combine with matte or classic cream lipstick

Essential drip lip oil: a delicate lip oil with a glossed and super moisturizing effect

Everything nice lip balm: perfect for moisturizing the lips, making them softer and smoother

Prices and where to buy

Available starting from June 16, it will be possible to buy them on the official website rembeauty.com. The prices for each product have not yet been revealed but the price range varies from 14 to 19 dollars (about twenty euros) in line with previous launches. The Ari line ranks as a medium cost makeup line.

rem beauty chapter 3: are the products also available in Italy?

The official site of rem beauty also ships to Italy, both from the day the brand was launched. While in America the brand is also sold in perfumeries Ulta Beauty, in our country there are not yet any resellers. Rumors would like agreements with Douglas who already sells the singer’s perfumes in Europe. However, nothing is certain yet and for the moment the only channel is that of the official website.