The most tender touch of Lewis Hamilton to present his new pet

During 2022 Lewis Hamilton found great challenges on and off the racetrack. So much so that more than 30 million followers want to know details of his private life, which is why every time his stories come to light they go viral, like the recent presentation of his pet.

And just like he did a few weeks ago, the Mercedes runner returned to show off his dog and adventure partner. Lewis Hamilton He did not hold back and brought out his most tender facet with a photograph of the little furry friend. In a heads-up from his stories, she revealed who is the co-pilot in the AMG.

From his networks, the runner sent another wink to his fans.

Probably this revelation of Lewis Hamilton be part of a cabal routine to cut the losing streak. Let us remember that the Formula 1 driver achieved only one podium in the first six dates before the Grand Final. Something unusual if we review that the English runner has eight crowns in the discipline.

Now a new gesture for his pet put him in the spotlight of the comments. And if that was not enough, Lewis also gave another style masterclass with a postcard of her wearing a classic Versace ensemble. with spring print, suitable for walks on the beach.

Lewis’s friendly pet.

How Hamilton’s plans continue in the cinema

Undoubtedly, the popularity of Lewis Hamilton aroused the interest of various sectors such as the cinematographic, which is why during 2022 the Formula 1 racer has a project with stars of the stature of Brad Pitt and George Clooney on his agenda.

The Mercedes driver is reportedly a figure in the genesis of Joseph Kosinski and screenwriter Ehren Kruger. At the moment, no further details of the production are known, but it is estimated that the advances would be ready by the end of 2022.