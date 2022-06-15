The Moon has these four mysteries that have not yet been deciphered by NASA scientists – FayerWayer

Between 1969 and 1972 a total of 12 astronauts from the POT They traveled to the Moon to investigate our natural satellite. Since then, the US space agency has made a huge pause in lunar travel that it hopes break this decade with the Artemis mission.

Although the Moon be close to the planet Land; it is our natural satellite, there are a huge number of mysteries on its surface that have not yet been resolved due to the little exploration in recent years.

Precisely with the installation of a lunar base and a space station on its orbit, as part of the project that Artemis faces, they intend to decipher some of these enigmas on the glass that appears at night in our firmament.

Blood Moon

How is the Moon born?

It is perhaps the greatest mystery about the Moon. There are different theories that talk about its origin, but many of them do not make much sense. According to Ámbito, the one that gains the most strength is the one that suggests that a planet the size of Marscalled Theiacrashed to Earth.

This catastrophic event would have occurred 4.5 billion years ago during the formation of the current Solar System that we know of. Then, the remains of the impact would have been formed and trapped with the Earth by the force of gravity of both rocky bodies.

Could life have developed?

According to the previous mystery, it seems that no, there was never life on the Moon. However, there are records that this satellite was once actively volcanic. Therefore, this phenomenon could have had an impact on the satellite’s atmosphere, creating conditions for the development of a pleasant environment on its surface. But everything is a theory, it has been unverifiable until now.

What happened to the water on the Moon?

It has been known since 2009 that there is water on the Moon. However, there is no record detailing the quantity, its origin and even the forms in which it can be found. For now it is believed that it is only frozen. But with Artemis they intend to investigate the craters where their existence was reported.

jumps in orbit

The Moon directly influences the behavior of the Earth’s seas. So, in this context, the same satellite records some strange movements in which it seems to leave its orbit by a few millimeters.

The movements are regularized and occur in cycles of 18.6 years. What is not known is why this happens, since in the middle of the cycle the tide of the oceans rises and in the other half the influx of water falls.