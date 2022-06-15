The key change Tom Hanks demanded in Forrest Gump

Tom Hanks is one of the most beloved American actors and stars of the best cinema in the world. In Hollywood he already has a legion of fans around the world. In a recent interview, the interpreter said that he did not allow Steven Spielberg and Robert Zemeckis to use his “good guy” image in “Saving Private Ryan” and “Forrest Gump”, two of his most acclaimed films.

As he told Tom Hanks, his remembered character in Forrest Gump would have been very different if he had not intervened. The film won the Oscar for Best Picture in 1995 while Hanks took his second statuette for Best Actor in the industry.

Tom Hanks in Saving Private Ryan.

In dialogue with the New York Times, hanks He explained that his roles in Saving Private Ryan and Forrest Gump would have been very different had he not confronted Spielberg and Zemeckis, directors of the productions, to make some changes.

The Californian actor explained that both directors wanted his character to be more “pacifist” and thus be able to take advantage of the “good guy” image he has. Tom Hanks behind the scenes of Hollywood. However, the actor explained to them that this did not make sense because both characters had a military thought and he had to act accordingly, putting himself in their shoes.

Tom Hanks in Forrest Gump.

“In Saving Private Ryan, Spielberg told me he didn’t want to see John Miller shooting his gun and killing Germans, but I said, ‘I’m sorry, Steven, but you’re not going to bring me up here and change the character because you don’t want to see a Tom Hanks killing soldiers,'” recalled the famous actor who is about to turn 66.