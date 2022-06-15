The fleeting Ferrari shared by Kylie and Kendall Jenner

Prestigious models Kylie and Kendall Jenner have a common passion outside of fashion. It’s about automotive culture, and about one factory in particular. Next, we delve into this fleeting plot.

Kendall Jenner Y Kylie Jenner are a recognized duo in the fashion and celebrity scene, particularly in USA although, for some years now, its imprint has already spread throughout the globe.

Models, businesswomen and participants of the reality show Keeping up with the Kardashians, Kendall and Kylie they share a particular taste for outside of their strict work and fitness routine. It is about the automotive culture, both are lovers of both classic cars and the latest creations from the most emblematic factories. General Motors, Mercedes-Benz, Bentleynothing escapes the eyes and hands of the Jenner sisters.

So much so that they have acquired the same model but in a different color. well we know that ferrarithe famous “Maranello’s house”, hides a particular charm. It is one of the best valued factories in the market. A ferrari, this you will already know, it is more than a car. It is a demonstration of solvency, status and taste.

Kendall and Kylie they did not choose just any model. Its about Ferrari 458 Spider. This particular design is sustained in its aerodynamic figure. Cabriolet and coupe, the Ferrari 458 It is among the best productions of the Italian house in recent years.

The lines of 458 They attract the attention of the passer-by due to their aggressiveness and their fleeting appearance. This is an urban sports car that stands out from the rest just by looking at it. In that first impression, I would say spasm, lies part of the charm of the Ferrari 458.

Let’s see some of its features. It has a central and longitudinal engine of 8 cylinders placed in V and 32 direct injection valves, this allows a top power of 570 CV at 9000 rpm and a maximum torque of 540 Nm at 6000 rpm. All commanded by a 7-speed automatic transmission with sequential mode.

As we can see, this car has elite performance, as well as being an exponent of what a sports car has to be today.

Matching: Ferrari 458 Spider, by Kylie and Kendall Jenner.

Now I ask you, reader, Did you know this Ferrari model?