The FDA authorizes the first robotic exoskeleton for multiple sclerosis

The device will be used for the rehabilitation of patients with this neurological condition.

Device developed by Ekso Bionics Holdings for the treatment of patients with multiple sclerosis. Photo: Ekso Bionics Holdings.

The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved EksoNR wearable robotic exoskeletonfrom Ekso Bionics Holdings, in 2016 for use in the stroke rehabilitation Y spinal cord injuries and in 2020 for use in acquired brain injury (ABI).

According to the company, the EksoNR is based on its predecessor, the Ekso GT, and represents the “next generation” motorized lower-body exoskeleton with gait assistance. for physical and neurological rehabilitation.

“As a leader in portable robotic merchandising solutions treatment for medical rehabilitation, we are committed to maximizing patient access to our technology,” said Steven Sherman, president and chief executive officer of Ekso Bionics, in a press release.

“With the indications for use now expanded to include MS, EksoNR has the potential to help significantly more patients and improve patient mobilitySherman said.

“We are excited to see the device benefit MS patients, providing critically needed rehabilitation solutionsjust as it has done with patients suffering from a stroke, a spinal cord injury and an acquired brain injury,” he added.

According to the company, Ekso devices are in use in more than 375 rehabilitation centers worldwide and have helped patients give almost 200 million steps while supporting patients’ hopes for mobility and independence.

Source consulted here.