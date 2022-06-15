The Dark World”, the second film of the ‘god of thunder’ from Marvel Studios

One of the most anticipated films by fans of Marvel Studios It is the fourth installment of the films of Thorthat after the open ending that this character had in “Avengers Endgame” will show what may be the conclusion in the adventures of the ‘god of thunder’, played in the UCM by Chris Hemsworth.

With details in the history of “Thor Love and Thunder” like the return of Jane Foster but now with the powers of the ‘thunder god’ and the involvement of Christian balethe tape Marvel It has generated a lot of expectation among fans of superhero movies.

The expectation of the fans was set on the new official look of the tape, something that arrived this may 23when Marvel Studios published the second trailer for the film, in which the new stage of the ‘God of Thunder’as well as the first images of Christian bale What Gorr, the butcher of gods.

Now, less than a month after its big theatrical release, Chris Hemsworth spoke with Vanity Fair of the disappointment that he had with the second installment of “Thor”rated as one of the worst tapes of Marvel Studios: “I wasn’t excited about what I’d done in Thor: The Dark World. I was a little disappointed in what I’d done. It was something unexpected and different. And then when Ragnarok came along, out of my own frustration at what I’d done, and this is not due to any other director or anyone, this was my own performance. I really wanted to break the mold. That’s why I said this to Taika and I think the conversation we had was: I’m really bored of Thor. And he said: Yeah, I’m really bored with Thor too. And then we decided not to get bored and every time that feeling came into play, we went in a different direction.”

The synopsis of “Thor Love and Thunder” indicates that: “The film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he has ever faced: a search for inner peace. But his retreat is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of the Valkyrie queen (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi), and his ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who, to Thor’s surprise, inexplicably wields his magical hammer, Mjolnir, as the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to unravel the mystery of the Butcher God’s revenge and stop him before it’s too late. Directed by Taika Waititi (“What We Do in the shadows”, “Jojo Rabbit”) and produced by Kevin Feige and Brad Winderbaum. This spectacular installment of the MCU opens in theaters on July 8, 2022″.