The crude economic portrait of popular art in Mexico

By Orly Morgenstern and Morgana Quiroz

angel saints, originally from Río Grande, Zacatecas, handles like few others the art of burnished clay. He is one of the 12 million people that give life to popular art in Mexico. His experience has led him to be recognized, for the Citibanamex Foundationas one of the “great masters of Mexican popular art”.

However, he is lucky in a very punished environment. Popular art in Mexico is facing a decline in its sales, as well as little recognition for its pieces. “Being an artisan implies several difficulties”Santos acknowledges.

Yes, popular art is not popular. According to INEGIsince 2018, activities related to crafts have contributed less and less to tourism GDP; from 2018 to 2020 (latest figures available) decreased 1.1%.

Currently, most of the creators of these pieces, the artisan families and communities that live in the Mexican Republic, live with difficulties because people do not buy their works; without neglecting the high cost of raw material and the lack of a fair market.

“The raw material is part of that private property today. Before, the mud and clays were property of the community”, explains Santos, who maintains that from the 1980s the sale of popular art began to get complicated. Thus, as time has passed, master craftsmen have found it necessary to work with lower quality clay, which leads to a more time-consuming and costly creative process.

A process that does not necessarily have the reward it deserves. Along with the crisis over raw materials, artisans have to face another problem: the culture of customers looking for the lowest price.

Popular art also faces a third obstacle: outdated statistics. The most recent data on its contribution to economic activity is from 2020. Thus, for example, the Statista consultancy maintains that handicrafts contribute 18.3% of the GDP of the culture sector in Mexico.

For its part, INEGI figures reported that more of 386 thousand paid jobs with 8-hour shifts a day, they worked in the production sector of popular art or handicrafts. That is, only 3 out of 10 positions filled.

Almost a thousand kilometers from Santos’s workshop in Tonalá, Jalisco, is Enriqueta C, an artisan from San Bartolo Coyotepec, Oaxaca, the municipality that produces the largest amount of black clay in the entire country.

Since pre-Hispanic times, San Bartolo Coyotepec has been the cradle of black clay. The process of this technique begins with the extraction of clay in the Cerro del Coyote. Then, it is molded and melted inside the artisan workshops and, later, it reaches the shelves.

Just as Oaxaca is recognized for its black and green clay, Jalisco is one of the most important states in the production of cinnamon clay; in the State of Mexico, Metepec and the emblematic Tree of Life give color to the entity’s workshops; Guanajuato offers the mystical creatures known as alebrijes and Michoacán, in addition to being the home of the monarch butterfly, is characterized by the Capula clay and its catrinas.

Enriqueta’s family has worked with clay for three generations. She is part of the second generation and now her grandchildren are beginning to acquire the trade. Oliva B, Enriqueta’s daughter, runs the family store in the La Ciudadela craft market in Mexico City, which serves as the showroom for the pieces created in the Oaxacan workshop by the whole family.

“The pieces are made slowly and that’s how they are also sold,” says Oliva.

The production and sale process occurs as follows: Enriqueta travels by bus with the merchandise from Oaxaca to Mexico City; sometimes he brings up to three boxes full of products. A large piece, one of the ones they have on the top shelves of the store, takes a month to make and costs 4,500 pesos. The challenge is that there is someone who buys it at the fixed price. It is sold, but not every day, comment Enriqueta and Oliva B.

About, Walther Boelsterly, director of the Museum of Popular Art (MAP) of Mexico City, considers that the difficulties experienced by artisans in the popular art ecosystem are the lack of support and understanding in economic terms.

“We continue to be extremely miserable and haggle over the prices they give us to the artisans”he comments stupefied. “When we are talking about the work of an artisan, we must take into account the work in action and, if they give us a price, that is what we should pay. Never lower a single penny.”

Emmanuel and Ana María, two young artisans who sell their work and the one produced by more members of their families, also in La Ciudadela, assure that foreigners are the ones who haggle the most: “Colombians, Chinese, Spaniards and people from the India. Mexicans don’t, they normally buy wholesale.”

twelve hundred pesos that Mexican households spend are directed to the acquisition of pieces of handicrafts or popular art. According to the document Artisans and crafts, an economic perspective published in 2018 during the six-year term of Enrique Peña Nieto, the amount allocated to the acquisition of handicrafts exceeded 73 million pesos, that is, 12 out of every 100 pesos of total household spending on culture. Expenditure exceeds almost 5 times the amount that foreign visitors spend in the same sector. At the same time, 7 out of every 100 pesos of the cultural sector budget they are intended for the field of handicrafts and popular art.

Director Boelsterly believes that popular art is “completely and sadly irrelevant” for Mexican society: “Here budgets are cut, there is no interest, there is no legislation, there are few opportunities for all these creators and, only when they go beyond borders, we speak and jump with pride for Mexican folk art”.

Popular art is “officially” integrated into the Mexican national identity and becomes a source of pride for the country as of 1920, during the post-revolutionary period, despite the fact that artisan styles and techniques have existed since pre-Hispanic times.

“He celebrates 100 years of that nomination that Dr. Atl gave him in 1921 in the book The popular arts of Mexico”recalls Ángel Santos, who explains that the intention was to differentiate popular art from conventional crafts, “from the product that is made in series”.

Miguel Abruch, collector with more than 900 pieces of popular artthinks the same as Boelsterly: “Popular art is given a lower status than art, and that’s not fair.”

“The first thing that should change is education to appreciate the beauty, the meanings, the culture of popular art,” adds Abruch, who in his quest as a collector has visited countless celebrations and places where culture is produced in the country.

“No one loves what he does not know”Santos maintains. “There is still a lot of ignorance and that is why we are a vulnerable focus. We go to a gallery or a store and buy the product that comes from anywhere, mainly from abroad. We do not attend to the products that are made in the vicinity, even, of our home”.

In response to the problem, Boelsterly alludes to some of the events and contributions that institutions such as the Museo de Arte Popular (MAP) continue to carry out to support, encourage, and give voice to Mexican artisans. Her most recent contribution was during the performance of the singer Camila Cabello at the 2022 UEFA Champions League Final, with the appearance of four illuminated alebrijes from MAP artisans.

Prior to the event, the Cuban-American artist revealed that she wanted to pay tribute to Mexico during the opening ceremony due to her Latin American roots, the culture’s attachment to soccer, and the fact that her father is Mexican. At the show, Camila Cabello wore a dress by Carlos Pineda, a Mexican designer.

“They are one of the attempts that are being made, which many times do not have the repercussion that we would like because we cannot put or tell everyone: This is from Mexico! But yes, they saw each other, ”said the director about the event.

However, as a long-term solution, Ángel Santos suggests implementing a program within the Mexican educational system in which there is an approach to these trades from childhood; not necessarily so that everyone makes burnished clay, but so that they can increase their taste, emotion and respect for these occupations. Otherwise, he warns, “it will not be possible to give continuity to the trades by the artisans.”