The change of extreme punk look of the son of Kourtney Kardashian

The kardashian they have no peace. At about the same time that her sister Kim was receiving criticism for ripping the Marilyn Monroe dress she wore to the Met Gala and making extreme use of filters on Instagram (so much so that her belly button disappeared in a bikini photo), she is now it was the turn of kourtney kardashian. This member of the Kardashian Jenner clan was harsh criticized in social networks after showing the new change of look of his son on his Instagram profile, where he has 184 million followers. The small Reign Aston Disick 8-year-old was photographed by his mom after his new haircut: a central mohawk was made and the rest of the head was shaved.

Reign Aston Disick got a makeover

Reign Aston Disick posed for his mom kourtney kardashian with a new look of hair: mohawk and shaved hair. The photos that the influencer and businesswoman shared on her Instagram profile show the little boy on a post-change bathroom seat. look. The boy seems to be unsatisfied with the result and network users noticed this in his features.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son got a makeover: central crest and shaved hair. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash).

“Oh no, he looks sad“, “This is ridiculous”, “her little face says it all”, “This is very stupid. How can you do something like that to your son?”, “Stop changing your personality for Travis”, “I don’t think he likes it very much“, “Let’s go! You don’t have to be doing these things to your children”, “poor baby”, “He is not even smiling”, “Very bad idea”, “I think you literally lost your mind”; They were some of the many comments left for him and that can be read in the message section of the post.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son with a change of look. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash).

Although some of the influencer’s followers expressed their discontent regarding Reign’s new look, some others were in favor and wrote positive comments: “King”, “He is a genius. i need your barber”, “It’s a mini travis”, “this is so cute”.

Kourtney Kardashian’s son has a new hairstyle. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash).

Kourtney Kardashian married Travis Barker in a minidress

In May, kourtney kardashian and the drummer Travis Barker They said “I do” in a secret ceremony in a court in Santa Barbara, California. Since their relationship was made known, at the beginning of the year 2021, they became one of the most photographed fashion duos.

After insistent rumors of an imminent wedding, finally, the eldest of the Kardashian clan shared the photos of her wedding on her Instagram account. For the big day, she chose a white minidress signed by Dolce and Gabbana.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker’s wedding looks. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

It is a model fitted to the bodywith thin straps and a plunging corset neckline. On the front it has a metal heart appliqué and is complemented by a pair of semi-transparent gloves and a veil. Footwear? Instead of classic white shoes, she chose stilettos blacks. A look wedding dress that is out of the ordinary and reflects her high-impact, rebellious style.

Kourtney Kardashian married in a Dolce & Gabbanna minidress. (Photo: Instagram/@kourtneykardash)

