The best Netflix Spain films to watch at any time

The first film screening in history took place on December 28, 1895 in Paris, a historic event that was witnessed by 35 people and was directed by the Lumière brothers. In the new millennium, far away from that time, the way of making and watching movies has been totally transformed, proof of this is Netflix.

In comparison, now it is not necessary to go to a square or to the cinema to enjoy the moviesbecause with the advancement of technology and the arrival of streaming platforms there have been many advantages that movie lovers have obtained, like the fact of enjoying diverse plots and genres within reach of a click And no need to wonder how to download a video from Facebook.

Currently there are not only 500 one-minute movies available, as in those days, but Netflix and its competitors have a extensive catalog of productions, so the dilemma now is which titles to watch.

However, in this wave of novelties there are films that have managed to stand out and position themselves in the public’s taste. Then we leave you the list of the most popular of Netflix Spain.

1. Claw

Sandler plays a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers a hugely talented player with a rocky past. Without his team’s approval, he decides to take the phenom with him, giving them both one last chance to prove themselves worthy of the NBA.

two. Interceptor

An Army lieutenant uses her years of tactical training to save humanity from sixteen nuclear missiles launched against the US while a violent coordinated attack simultaneously threatens her remote missile interceptor station.

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

After four years of abandonment of the Jurassic World tourist complex, Isla Nublar is only inhabited by the surviving dinosaurs. When the island’s dormant volcano begins to come to life, Owen and Claire mount a campaign to rescue the remaining dinosaurs on the island.

Four. American Assassin

Film adaptation of the homonymous novel by Vince Flynnm, whose plot introduces Mitch Rapp (Dylan O’Brien), an exemplary student who, after the terrible death of his girlfriend on a beach at the hands of terrorists, decides to change the course of his life and devote himself to the hunt for this class of criminals. A year later, he enters the ranks of the CIA, an institution in which he will be under the command of his mentor, Stan Hurley (Michael Keaton).

5. the trees of peace

In April 1994, four women of different origins and beliefs find themselves trapped and in hiding during the genocide against the Tutsis in Rwanda. Their fight for survival against all odds unites the women in an unbreakable sisterhood.

6. The perfect family

Lucía believes that she leads a model life and has everything under control. Since she got married, she put all her efforts into caring for her family, until she got what she believes is the height of the perfect woman; reaching fifty without cellulite, a son who idolizes you and a husband who has learned to close the lid. However, everything begins to collapse the day Sara appears, the girlfriend of her son; a young girl, free and foul-mouthed, who dynamites all the feminine values ​​in which Lucía fervently believes. From that moment is when she will discover that being perfect was not what she thought.

7. Layer Cake (Organized Crime)

Elegant and courteous, our unsung hero (Daniel Craig) is a respected dealer, a true professional. Working with cocaine and ecstasy in the most natural way, as if it were any other material, he has managed to make a good fortune. Having made the decision to retire, his goal is to get out of the world of crime, drugs and violence and lead a simple life. But before that can happen, crime boss Jimmy Price (Kenneth Cranham) wants him to do two favors for him. The first is that he must find the missing daughter of a powerful criminal, Eddie Temple (Michael Gambon). Second, he must negotiate the sale of a major ecstasy shipment to Duke (Jamie Foreman). What should be a simple routine becomes complicated and nothing goes according to plan. Instead, lies and hidden alliances become the order of the day.

8. Lost to the river

Three young friends enter the Oregon jungle in search of lost treasures. There, with a canoe as the only means of transportation, they will have to face all kinds of difficulties: they are chased by two crazy farmers, they must face dangerous rapids, some hippies hanging from the trees and, finally, an eccentric old man who lives in the mountains (Burt Reynolds). (FILMAFFINITY)

9. I wish it were true

David (Mark Ruffalo) rents a picturesque apartment in San Francisco and the last thing he expects -and wants- is to share it. He’s got it almost messed up to his liking when a pretty, albeit rather bossy girl named Elizabeth (Reese Witherspoon) shows up and insists the flat is hers. David thinks there has been a huge misunderstanding…until Elizabeth disappears as mysteriously as she has arrived. Nothing, not even changing the lock, prevents Elizabeth from coming and going as she pleases, mainly to scold David for dirtying “his” floor with her.

10. revenge night

Vincent Downs (Fox) is an agent who finds himself in the middle of a network of corrupt cops implicated in the control of a casino. When a heist goes wrong, a group of criminals kidnap Vincent’s teenage son. In just one night, he must save his son, evade an internal police investigation and bring the kidnappers to justice… Remake of the 2011 French film “Nuit blanche”.

*Some titles may be repeated in the ranking because they are different episodes or seasons, and they may not have a description because the platform does not provide them.

The success of Netflix

Netflix has become the most important streaming platform in recent years and its success has led most entertainment companies to promote their own platforms, such as Disney+ and HBO, among others.

Though started as a company that offered DVD rental services through postal mail, it was in 2011 when the company started operations outside the United States and Canada, by offering its catalog via streaming in Latin America and the Caribbean. A year later it would also reach some European countries and later Asia.

In 2011 the company ventured to start with the production of its own content that started with the successful series house of cardswhich led her to create her studio in 2016. By 2018 it would be defined as a global internet television network.

Previously, on January 16, 2014, one of the most important moments arrived for Netflix: be nominated for an Oscar for the first time in its history with the documentary The Square.

Its catalog includes films that have won an Academy Award, multi-award-winning and viral series such as Squid Gameor important products in Spanish such as The Money Heist Y Elite.

According to the latest records released by the firm itself, after reaching glory figures during the pandemic, it was announced that in the first quarter of 2022 it lost 200 thousand subscribers, the strongest blow the company has received in a decade. Among the causes of this collapse are the sharing of passwords and the growing competition.

However, that’s not all, as the streaming company projects that it will lose two million accounts in the second quarter of 2022, so this year is expected to be the worst in its history.

How to make a Netflix party or Teleparty?

netflix partyalso know as telepartyhas become one of the most popular applications that has given the streaming platform a plus, as it has allowed users to see the same content at the same time with friends, partner or family even if they are not in the same space.

Created as a Google extension, this tool mixes the ability to stream simultaneously with a tray of text messageswhere participants can exchange their thoughts in real time.

Although this tool has not been developed as such by Netflix, just go to the Teleparty page and install google chrome extension. Once installed, you must open the account, play what you want to see and click on the Netflix Party (NP) icon that will turn red and then give the “start party” option that will provide a link that can be shared with more people to join.

