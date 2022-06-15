The apocalyptic movie that Netflix rescued and breaks it on the platform

Netflix continues its good walk and continues to launch different productions that quickly become a resounding success. Nevertheless, a movie that already has its years was placed between Netflix’s most viewed of the last days.

This unexpected fact is due to the fact that the film premiered in 1998 and that when it came out it was relatively successful, so it was not expected that it would have 6,260,000 views in just one week.

Is about Deep Impactdirected by Mimi Leder and starring, among others, Ta Leoni, Morgan Freeman, Elijah Wood and Robert Duvall.

DEEP IMPACT: SYNOPSIS

















Young Leo Biederman joins the school’s Astronomy Club, more to be with the girl he likes, Sarah Hotchner, than to look into space. However, one day he discovers, in a cluster of stars, a large white spot that turns out to be a comet that is about to collide with the Earth.

Meanwhile, Jenny Learner, an ambitious reporter on NBC, tracking a possible scandalous story of a senator, accidentally discover that Ellie (ELE) is not the name of her lover, but the comet that threatens to destroy the Earth.

The US government keeps the crisis secretbut the expert reporter uncovers the truth, forcing the president to announce his plan.

Grey-haired astronaut Spurgeon “Fish” Tanner and your team will land on the comet and place explosives, hoping to dissuade the object from its apocalyptic course. If not, humanity will have to prepare for the worst.

DEEP IMPACT: TECHNICAL DATA SHEET