the 5 celebrities who visited Cusco and were exhausted with Machu Picchu

There is no doubt that the city of Cuzco It has become one of the favorite destinations for tourists, who year after year travel from their distant countries to learn a little more about the capital of the Inca empire and by the way visit the majestic Macchu Picchutoday considered one of the 7 wonders of the Modern World.

Macchu Picchu It has been visited by all kinds of Hollywood celebrities and musical artists of various genres, who were fascinated by the greatness of this Inca citadel located on a mountain range more than 4000 meters above sea level in Warmi Wañusqa.

There are many tourists who travel to Peru to see Machu Picchu and international artists are no exception. Today we present a list of the five international celebrities who have visited the Inca citadel and have been so impressed that they have promised to return one day to recharge with the energy that this ancient place transmits.

Cameron Diaz

The remembered actress of the tapes: The Mask, Crazy for Mary and Charlie’s Angels, visited Cusco and did not miss the opportunity to tour the Plaza de Armas and take a tour of the emblematic places. She also took the opportunity to be part of the traditional Pachamama and visited Machu Picchu on the day of the Inti Raymi or Festival of the Sun.

Katy Perry

The American singer Katy Perry took advantage of her tour “The Prismatic World Tour” and her visit to Peru to arrive in Cusco. She entered the citadel of Machu Picchu and was mesmerized by its impressive architecture and incredible craftsmanship. Katy Perry did not hesitate to photograph herself in the Inca citadel with a panpipe (Peruvian instrument), sharing this wonderful memory of her on her official social networks.

Mick jagger

the leader of the gang The Rolling Stones, visited Cusco and did not hesitate to visit Machu Picchu, Ollantaytambo and the Sacred Valley of the Incas. The rock singer confessed that the Inca Citadel was a wonderful place and promised to return with his entire family. It should be noted that the British artist was declared ‘Illustrious Visitor of Cusco’.

Harry Styles and Liam Payne from One Direction

The members of the London band One Direction traveled to Cusco, after a spectacular presentation in Lima. The two singers did not hesitate to visit and tour the majestic Inca citadel of Machu Picchu. In addition, both Britons uploaded photos of their stay and trip.

Jim Carrey

The famous Canadian actor visited Machu Picchu in 2011 and was enchanted by the Inca Citadel. During his stay he showed great sympathy for the people of Cusco and their customs, as well as being friendly and playful with whomever he came across.