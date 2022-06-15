Tetsuya Nomura, director of Kingdom Hearts, confirms that it was he and not Disney who was very demanding with the inclusion of Sora in Smash Bros.

We get an interesting message related to one of the most outstanding games on Nintendo Switch. We are talking in this case about Super Smash Bros Ultimate.

Specifically, we have been able to learn statements from the director of Kingdom Hearts, Tetsuya Nomura, about Sora’s arrival in the game. Apparently, he was very happy with the inclusion of the character in the squad, although he admits that he was very demanding with his appearance, unlike Disney.

We leave you with his words, shared with Game Informer:

Of course I was very happy that we were able to make Sora appear in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Most of the comments when Sora was announced for Smash Bros. Ultimate was, “I can’t believe Disney approved of him being in this game.” Actually, I was actually the one who was being really picky about his appearance in Smash Bros. Disney was the one who said, ‘Go ahead! This is a great opportunity.’ I thought it would be difficult to pull off because it might clash with established lore in Kingdom Hearts and the Disney worlds, so it was an opportunity I had to consider very carefully. After seeing how happy everyone was to welcome Sora into Smash Bros., I feel like the end result was really cool.

What do you think? If you’re interested, you can check out our full coverage of the game at this link.

Font.