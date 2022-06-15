Tata will take 13 18-year-old players to Qatar – David Medrano

REPEAT FORMULA

As Paraguay’s coach for the 2010 World Cup, Gerardo Martino decided to take a group of 13 players under 18 as sparring partners for the Senior Selection to South Africa, the same formula that the helmsman has in mind to replicate now with the Mexican National Team, and he has already made an official request to the Directorate of National Teams for Gerardo Torrado and Ignacio Hierro to work on the issue. The intention in the first instance is that the chosen ones are soccer players of the Under 18 Selection directed by Adrián Sánchez. The youngsters would be concentrated in the same place as the Mexican team both in Girona and in Qatar.

SAME STORY

Selling players with a market and hiring elements in search of capitalizing on them has been Necaxa’s formula for a long time and for the upcoming tournament those from Aguascalientes will no longer have: Rodrigo Aguirre (Rayados), Oso González (Chivas), Luis Arcadio García (Puebla), Idekel Domínguez (Atlas). Alonso Escoboza (Toluca), Alan Medina, Fernando Meza and Maxi Salas, and the Spanish Édgar Méndez (Alavés), the Argentine Juan Pablo Segovia (Puebla), Joaquín Esquivel (Bravos), Daniel Parra (Rayados), Bryan Garnica (Atlas), Sebastián Poggi (Morelia) and Jesús Godínez (Querétaro).

BET

The new owners of Cancun in the Expansion League decided to bet on a project with a Spanish coaching staff and therefore chose Iñigo Idiake as team coach instead of Federico Vilar. Idiake was an outstanding player for Real Sociedad and his coaching career was spent in England where he coordinated the academy for Leicester City and later was an assistant for Derby County. His only experience as a head coach was at Deportiva Leonesa in the Segunda B of Spain. The European accepted that one of his assistants be Chepe Guerrero, although the first assistant and the physical trainer will be Spaniards he trusts.

