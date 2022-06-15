Survival Evolved will become a film with Vin Diesel, guarantees the interested

He’s very busy with Fast & Furious 10, but Vin Diesel is also the voice of Santiago Da Costa, character in the upcoming ARK II video game. Meanwhile, he is confident of the film adaptation of ARK: Survival Evolved.

After an initial difficult period in 2017, the video game ARK: Survival Evolved by Studio Wildcard has become a good success that has generated additional content and spin-offs, but above all a sequel under processing, ARK II: in tow he tied up Vin Dieselwho gave voice and features to one of the new characters, Santiago Da Costa. However, his presence is an indication of his neighbors film and television adaptations of the brand, according to what good Vin takes for granted on Instagram …

Vin Diesel guarantees a movie from ARK: Survival Evolved

In the Instagram post where he shared the teaser from ARK II (expected in 2023), where he gives voice and appearance to the character of Santiago Da Costa, Vin Diesel unequivocally referred to television and cinematographic transpositions of the franchise designed for video games by Studio Wildcard. ARK has a post-apocalyptic setting, on an Earth that in the 22nd century was shattered by the Titans, monsters created by a technology used in a merciless planetary war. The player must survive on Earth, away from the “ark”, the spaceships that humans created to save their species from extinction.

This is not the first time that Vin Diesel has embraced the video games: in the past he had played his Riddick in two titles (The Chronicles of Riddick: Escape from Butcher Bay in 2004 and The Chronicles of Riddick: Assault on Dark Athena in 2009). This is an even more all-encompassing commitment, which we’re beginning to frame as Vin is super busy on the set of Fast & Furious 10. Anyway, that’s when he wrote Diesel in his post on Instagram.