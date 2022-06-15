Survival Evolved is free on Steam

Steam always puts the odd high caliber game for free. Now he did it again, and this time, with the ARK: Survival Evolved. This game of survival, action and adventure It will be available for free until June 19 for all users of the platform. An opportunity that should not be missed.

The ARK: Survival Evolved came out in 2015, and since then, it has not stopped accumulating players. The plot of the game is very attractive and concrete: Survive in a world full of dinosaurs. From the creation of a character (which can be male or female), you will have to hunt, collect items and build your weapons and your shelter to defend yourself from the wild creatures. In addition, you will be able to tame various animals.

The game can be played in first and third person, so the experience can be enjoyed from all angles. You can choose between single player and multiplayer modes, the latter much more entertaining if played with friends.

Waiting for what will be the launch of ARK 2 -it will come out in 2023-, where you could already see things like Vin Diesel -the Fast and Furious actor- riding a dinosaurwhat better way to enjoy its prequel.

HOW TO GET FREE ARK: SURVIVAL EVOLVED

With our Steam account, we are going to search for the game in the search bar of the platform. There, the option to “add to account”. We click on that section and automatically the game will be in our library, where we can download and play.



So you can get the ARK for free.

SEE THE MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

According to Steam, these are the minimum requirements that we must have in the components of our PC to enjoy the game:

Operating System: Windows 7/8.1/10 (64-bit versions).

Processor: Intel Core i5-2400/AMD FX-8320.

Memory: 8GB RAM.

Graphics: NVIDIA GTX 670 2GB/AMD Radeon HD 7870 2GB.

Storage: 60 GB available.

They are not very complex requirements, so most users should have no problem enjoying the game.