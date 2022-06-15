surprise! The shirt of an Argentine soccer club that appears in the new film by Adam Sandler – Revista Para Ti

In one of the scenes of “Garra” you can see an extra wearing it: Argentine pride.

“Claw“, the sports drama starring Adam Sandler and premiered days ago in Netflixappears the shirt of an Argentine teama fact that surprised those who watched the film these days, placing it at the head of the most watched in our country on the platform.

The moment takes place during a street basketball game and, despite being very brief, the shirt in question is clearly noticeable. Now, which team is the jersey in question? Of Velez SarsfieldT-shirt worn by one of the spectators seen in this scene:

A fan of the team linemenwho in turn informed the party account @VelezEnTodo in Twitterwho in turn made a post mentioning @CheNetflix and to the very @Adam Sandler.

Photo: capture Twitter

It is the second fact that links the film with our country, since the one that was known first is that of the performance of María Botto, the actress based in Spain who was born in Argentina.

In the film, Adam Sandler plays Stanley, a talent scout who stumbles upon an extraordinary player with a complicated past. Despite this, he will bend over backwards for him to have a chance at the NBA.