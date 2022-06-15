Street-art returns to the Principality of Monaco with U-Paint

Street Art returns to the Principality of Monaco from 17 to 20 June, with the U-Paint event and this year makes a leap in quality since, among the 17 artists who have accepted to participate in this 6th edition, there are some the most famous and quoted in the world, such as the New Yorkers “Futura 2000” and “Buff Monster”, the Portuguese “Bordalo 2” or the English “Dank” (Dan Kitchener). The magnificent terrace behind the Monte Carlo Casino (Terrasses du Soleil) will frame the «U-Paint». It is here that the public will have the opportunity to see the artists in action as they create their works which will then be sold at auction and the proceeds will go to the Alberto II Foundation to finance one of the projects for the protection of the environment. The theme chosen this year is: “Relations between humans and animals of our forests” and it will be a unique opportunity to see a star like Futura, a pioneer of ‘graffiti’ since the 70s and the first to have introduced abstract expressionism in this artistic form. Thanks to his skill and some very successful creations (such as his character Pointman) the popularity of Futura grows and is soon projected into the sphere of all-round artists, until he exhibits, in 1981, for the first time alongside Andy Warhol, in the collective exhibition “New York, New Wave” that opens the doors of “legal” art to him. Since then his career has been launched and he never stops exhibiting in the most prestigious venues from MoMA in New York to Rotterdam or Paris.

The other famous New Yorker is Buff Monster, enough to be included in the documentary directed by Banksy “Exit Through the Gift Shop” (nominated for an Oscar). With his brightly colored style and bold lines, create fun characters to make the world better. His works are also exhibited in galleries around the world. Of a completely different style is Danko (Dan Kitchener), famous for his huge murals depicting street scenes and night and rainy cityscapes. Dan Kitchener, before turning to street painting, worked in production for big stars such as Paul McCartney, Lenny Kravitz and Miley Cyrus. In recent years his popularity has skyrocketed and Danko now has hundreds of murals around the world from New York to Moscow, Tokyo and Hong Kong to Kazakhstan, and across Europe, becoming one of the icons in this field. . Among the stars present, we cannot fail to mention Bordalo 2 which gives back to life to animals by recycling what kills them: plastic. His animal sculptures, made of waste found on the street or on the beaches, are now exhibited in capitals around the world. Among the other artists, there are also two Italians: Alice Pasquini, known for experimenting with street art in 3D, and Dario Vella, whose favorite subject is tigers. A nice roundup to better understand street art, whose origins are not very clear even if it is certain that it was born in the 70s in the suburbs of New York, where we begin to witness this form of free expression, without any filter, which is external in an autonomous and spontaneous way his own artistic ability, creating real “modern paintings” no longer on canvas and easel, but in immense urban spaces. Initially seen as a sort of vandalism, street art only experienced a real explosion around 2000, thanks above all to the English artist Banksy who began his career by painting on the streets with the stencil technique. Today street art is a cultural phenomenon of great social importance and becomes more and more important over the years.