Star Trek: Chris Hemsworth Will Be George Kirk Again If JJ Abrams Asks For It

The way to the fourth star trekannounced last February, has been long and tortuous. star trek beyondthe third film in the saga, will be released in 2016 assuming a small slump at the box office for Paramount, a major that even explored handing over the baton to Quentin Tarantino. But everything changed when JJ Abrams, responsible for the 2009 film reboot, announced the sequel. The entire cast was back in the game, including Chris Pine, and expectations are high. Now it is Chris Hemsworth, star of Marvel, who confirms that if the director calls him, he will once again play George Kirk, father of James T. Kirk.

The actor, who starred in the opening sequence of the 2009 film who restarted the saga in theaters, would be delighted to return to star trek. “The truth is there was talk of a version in which he was with Chris Pine“, the actor has confessed in an interview with Vanity Fair (goes comic book). The actor refers to a version in which realities and time loops intersected, making a nod to the sequence of the aforementioned film and Kirk’s relationship with his father. “The script was somewhat elaborate, but everything fell apart. If JJ Abrams calls me tomorrow and says ‘Chris Pine and I want to do it’, probably say ‘Yes, come on!’“, he confesses. In addition, he remarks that he is grateful to Abrams and his opportunity with Star Trek.







“I was called to the office of JJ Abrams”Hemsworth added. “There was no information on what it was for, I knew it was for star trek but I didn’t know which character or anything. And it was basically based on an audition I had for the lead role that Chris Pine had done about a year before. so came in and handed me the script and I just read the scene and I had to do something right. I remember not really understanding what it was a part of, which was a good thing. If I had known it was going to be the relaunch of star trek and that it became the movie that it became, I’m sure I would have been much more intimidated, but I had auditioned on a Friday and then found myself filming on Monday. I didn’t have much time to process what it was,” says the Thor actor. In fact, he thinks that without star trek I would not have done Thor.

“Rod star trek and then I had about eight or nine months where I couldn’t get a job. Then the movie came out and it gave me some momentum. had auditioned for Thor Several times and they didn’t call me back. Then I had another chance and oh, with star trek having premiered, Kenneth Brangh, who had seen her, called me. I think it opened doors. And I think JJ Abrams and Kenneth had a conversation. The initial audition that I sent, or the tape, was with my mother, and my mother was reading as the character Anthony Hopkins. I don’t know, maybe it was reading her that influenced it in some way,” she concluded.

star trek 4still untitled, would arrive sometime in late 2023 according to Paramount.