Sports medicine doctor talks about the benefits of exercise, how to avoid injuries and how to stay motivated

It can’t be said enough, especially as the United States continues to battle an obesity epidemic: The benefits of regular exercise, including aerobic and strength-training routines, have long been established as an aid to obesity prevention. chronic diseases, including heart disease and diabetes. In addition, more and more studies are showing that regular exercise and weight control can help prevent many types of cancer.

But starting a regular exercise program can be challenging for many. Primary care physicians are the first line of care when it comes to guiding patients through an exercise program, making sure any underlying health issues are under control.

Jason Perry, MD, a primary care sports medicine physician at Baptist Health Orthopedic Care, is in a unique position with expertise that applies to physically active people. However, he stresses that many of his patients are not active and need to be guided and motivated to start exercise routines.

“You might think that because I’m part of an orthopedic or sports medicine practice, everyone is an athlete,” says Dr. Perry. “But most of the patients we see are probably on the less active scale, or maybe they’re trying to start doing something and haven’t been in a while — and they run into some disorder or a problem.”

Between 50 and 60 percent of Dr. Perry’s patients have chronic joint problems, such as arthritis, and most are not active.

“A big part of treatment is a discussion of how to reduce your pain with regular exercise,” explains Dr. Perry. “That’s where I often use physical therapy as a way to show patients that they can include it in their regular busy lives. And they just have to prioritize and make time to do it. I think it’s a good way to start.”

Below is more from Dr. Perry about the importance of exercise. The questions and answers are excerpts from his perspective during a recent Facebook LIVE show titled: Speak Up About Your Health: #MensHealthMonth. However, Dr. Perry’s advice on exercise applies to both men and women.

Ask: What are some of the physical and mental benefits of exercising?

dr perry: Exercise has been shown to be very beneficial for mental health and to reduce the risk of depression and anxiety. Regular exercise can help improve our sleep, improve our balance, prevent falls and fractures by improving our bone density. And it has been shown to support brain health and memory. There are many benefits. One that I frequently see is the reduction of joint pain in arthritis patients. As health professionals, we know that we cannot force our patients to be active and that we cannot make everyone be as we want. But regularly, at every visit, we should be assessing our patients’ physical activity levels, assessing their willingness to be active, if they’re not already. And then from there we have to help our patients set some goals and those goals have to be realistic and then provide them with real ways to meet those goals.”

Ask: What are the warning signs that a patient should be checked for injury before beginning an exercise routine?

dr perry: “There are definitely things that people should talk to their primary care doctor or cardiologist about before starting an exercise program. Certainly, people who have not exercised in a long time, or if they have any type of chest pain, shortness of breath, dizziness at rest or with light levels of activity, should be evaluated by a doctor before participating in a program. . Those with a history of heart disease or arrhythmias (irregular heartbeats) or kidney disease should talk to their primary care providers or specialists for guidance on what they can and cannot do.”

Ask: What about patients who start exercising and get injured? What can patients do to avoid injuries?

dr perry: “Obviously, being an active person comes with risks: injuries and joint-related problems. And I always tell my patients that the benefits of exercise outweigh the risks. And if we run into a problem, we can address it. Certainly having joint pain with weight bearing, a limp or swelling in a joint – these would be things we would encourage people to come see us for before continuing exercise for an evaluation, rather than wait and try push through the pain. It’s very individualized when it comes to these programs and what someone should or shouldn’t do. It has a lot to do with the problems they have at their starting point. And it is difficult to give a general statement for everyone. They should discuss this with their provider. And that’s where exercise prescriptions come in: having a conversation with patients about things they can do and maybe they should avoid.”

Dr. Perry adds that people should talk to their doctor before starting an exercise program if any of the following apply:

You have heart disease.

You have type 1 or type 2 diabetes.

You have kidney disease.

You have arthritis.

You are undergoing cancer treatment, or have recently completed your cancer treatment.

You have high blood pressure.

If you haven’t exercised regularly in a while, you can start exercising at a light or moderate level without consulting your doctor and gradually increase your activity, according to Dr. Perry.

You should also see your doctor if you have symptoms that may be related to heart, lung, or other conditions, such as: