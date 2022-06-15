Son of Puerto Rican mayor dies in Milwaukee San Juan

Puerto Rico.- The mayor of the Puerto Rican municipality of Aguadilla, Julio Roldan Concepcionreported this Friday on the social networks of the death of his eldest son, Christian Alexander, in the American city of Milwaukee.

It was through Twitter that Julio Roldan Concepcionannounced that his eldest son died this Thursday, March 17, who apparently lost his life in an accident recorded at a gas station in Milwaukee, USA.

The letter that Julio Roldán shared said that “the loss of a child is one that marks the life of a father,” and he thanked the calls made by people who knew the young man.

“It is with deep regret that I inform you that my oldest son, Christian Alexander, passed away yesterday in the city of Milwaukee,” the mayor said.

“The pain of losing a child is one that marks the life of a father. I am grateful for the dozens of calls received from those who knew Christian. We are making arrangements to transport his remains and carry out funeral services at the Javariz Funeral Home. May God welcome him in his kingdom. God bless you son, “concludes Roldán Concepción.

Island media indicate that the Milwaukee Police reported an incident recorded at a gas station in which a 28-year-old man died, who is supposed to be the son of the mayor of Aguadilla.

The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning during a fight in which firearms would have been used.