Simple exercises to resume your training routine

After more than two years of confinement without going to the gym, we are all looking for simple exercises and flexible alternatives to resume our workout routine and although we are in the middle of the year, it is an excellent opportunity to get in shape.

Follow one workout routine It is usually difficult due to the complexity of the exercises and the wear and tear they entail on our resistance, which has been affected by the lack of training. However, it is not about starting with an explosive routine, but about starting with simple exercises and move on from there. That’s exactly what we have for you here to help you get back into your training routine.

How to start working the muscles?

1. High knees

Stay still and just try to get your knees as high as possible. As you do this, try to pick up the pace as you get further into the sets. Moving your hands in coordination with your legs can also help amplify the impact of your workout.

2. Free squats

If you are not adding weights to your squats, should be a relatively easy matter. However, the trick for you workout routine is to not move from the site until you have finished with all the series. Try to stay in the same position even between sets for maximum performance.

3. Jump rope

The easiest way to burn fat and get into the groove of training is to start with jump ropes. Try to start with a light lower pace and then work your way up as you increase your ability.

4. Abdominal stockings

You don’t have to touch your knees to your forehead every time you do sit-ups. Crunches, in which you keep your neck elevated the entire time and squeeze your core up toward your knees, are just as effective. Above all, significantly easier.

5. Push-ups with knee touch

Leaning on your knees could make the exercise easier.

If you can’t do the normal push-ups, these should be easy and motivating. Get down on your knees with your feet crossed and get into pushup stance. Repeat as many as you can.

6. Dips for triceps

The easiest version of dips for triceps is when you can lean on a raised bench. He tries to go as low as possible to get the maximum stretch in the triceps, but starts off easy.

7. Russian twist

One of the simple exercises workout routine, but ultra effective. It’s best to do it last, to get the maximum core stretch. Sit on your buttocks with your legs at a 90º angle slightly elevated and join your hands on your abdomen, move your torso from side to side. Swing your legs to the opposite side that your arms rotate.

