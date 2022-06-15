Selena Gomez is honest about the difficulties after passing through Disney

Selena Gomez rose to fame when she was only 7 years old. The American artist has spent her entire life in front of the spotlight, however, it was not easy for her to go from being a Disney girl, to forging a career in the music industry or as an actress in films outside the factory.

Recently, during a talk for the podcast Awards Chatter of the American medium The Hollywood Reporter, the American artist was honest about this evolution: “I felt that it was very difficult for people to take me seriously,” he confessed.

For Selena Gomez it was not easy, Well, like other colleagues who left Disney, such as Miley Cyrus, Demi Lovato, Vanessa Hudgens or Ashley Tisdale, nobody took them seriously in projects far from that facet of Disney girls that had accompanied them for years.

It was such an honor to sit down with @potus, @flotusand @surgeon_general to discuss prioritizing mental health https://t.co/H5xvTsbVnQ — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) May 26, 2022

On the other hand, it was not easy for the artist to be persecuted daily by paparazzi when she was still a teenager: “I think that’s when I lost a little bit of my being a kid. Later in life I realized that I missed out on a lot of things,” he explained.

Currently, Selena Gomez has returned to work for Disney, however, she is in a completely different stage. The artist is a producer of Only Murders in the Buildinga Disney Plus series that is about to premiere its second season.

In addition, the artist is very involved in her mental health project and is immersed in the creation of new music: “Right now, in my life, I am so open and I love what I do… I’m just in a really good space right now, and I’m enjoying it.”he explains in the aforementioned podcast.