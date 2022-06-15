secret wedding for the couple

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck they would have married in great secrecy. According to unconfirmed gossip bounced on social networks and on pink sites, the famous Hollywood couple would have pronounced the fateful ‘yes’ 19 years after the sensational reverse of 2003 when they thought about it while they were about to go to the altar. This time, according to rumors, the wedding theater for very few close friends would have been the Ritz-Reynolds Hotel on Lake Oconee in Georgia and the guests would sign a secrecy agreement to keep news from circulating.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married Sheltered by dense greenery, surrounded by golf courses, the Ritz Reynolds Hotel is one location exclusive and sheltered, perfect for chic and private wedding parties. THE Bennifer they would have had both the guests sign (among whom there was apparently the ex-husband of Jennifer Lopez, Marc Anthony) and a confidentiality agreement to the employees of the resort. The neighbors of the resort then spread the news who became suspicious for two reasons: a certain coming and going of big cars around the structure and the fact that the Ritz, which in June experiences its very high season, was closed for a few days.

The flashback between JLo and Ben Affleck Well and JLo got back together last year and got engaged in September. Lopez, who is 52, and Affleck, who is three years younger, they first fell in love in November 2002after having acted together in the film Gigli, but the following year, literally on the eve of the wedding, the wedding had been canceled, officially for “too much media attention”and in January 2004 the two broke up.