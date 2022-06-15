Sebastián Yatra reveals how he closely experienced Will Smith’s aggression against Chris Rock at the Oscars

Present The Colombian is ‘undressed’ on Antena 3 television

Sebastián Yatra, during his presence at the Hormiguero
Atresmedia

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker