Scary celebrity sisters pull the best prank on ‘AGT’

the american talents Referees are known for their pranks, most notably last season when Simon Cowell pretended to be fatally hit in the chest with an arrow, nearly scaring his classmate Sofia Vergara to death in the process. But this week, it was one of the contestants who pulled the prank, and it was a professional joke, because it turns out that this particular “runner” has a lot of experience in AGT Designation.

Tuesday in the middle american talents In the third audition episode of season 17, creepy cosplayers/TikTok rivals Monique and Stefani, collectively known as the Duo Rag Dolls, skip the stage as the ugly sisters of Melanie Martinez o the night before christmasSally, with her Harajuku Girl eyeballs, a crystal meth fromdrag race Clown paint, pastel wigs from Sia, giant hair bows from Hello Kitty, and vocal fries from Kardashian. The self-proclaimed “ultimate influencers” promised that “what we do is as beautiful and unique” and “just like Broadway,” and they certainly piqued the interest of the judges. But when they started searching aimlessly in a file AGT Set to “Toxic” Britney Spears with her giant lollipops and man-sized Care Bears, none of her seemingly unrecognized acts were very impressive or beautiful, for which the odd duo earned four red Xs and several rounds of boos from the audience.

“Yes someone Could have shown up at rehearsals last night, could have been so much better,” Stephanie muttered passively aggressively, throwing her lavender-haired friend under the proverbial bus. “You wouldn’t, like, blaming Now I am,” Monique snapped, though she admitted she was “a little off” during the Duo Rag Dolls kid routine.” unpleasant. I was absolutely horrible,” Stephanie responded, at which point Stephanie and Monique began twisting each other like, well, rag dolls. who which That’s when his stunt got really funny.

Duo Rag Dolls explode on creative differences on America’s Got Talent. (Photo: NBC)

As the wigs literally went flying and the girls roared into the audience, slamming into Simone’s judges’ table and blowing her red whistle over and over again, one of them met Simon’s bewildered gaze and barked, “Was that it?” ? Intense Enough for you?” And that’s when Simon realized that Duo Rag Dolls was – in for a big reveal that was worth it. masked singer– previous AGT: extremist Judge/professional wrestler Nikki Bella and her twin sister, fellow WWE wrestler Brie Bella.

“You two are so naughty, you two,” laughed Simon, changing “No” to “Yes”. It’s too bad this was such a big gimmick: I mean, what wouldn’t a drunken Las Vegas tourist want to see the wicked Bella Twins, dressed as Bratz dolls, beating each other up with pastel pink pulps? that is It was a million dollar deal!

Well, the Duo Rag Dolls obviously won’t advance to the next round, but there was a scarier living doll that would be: ten-year-old British singer Harper Akudama, who looked like an angel until she opened her mouth roaring. and she comes out with an awesome scary monster (or Cookie Monster) sound. “That was great. It was like a mouse becoming a vampire bat,” exclaimed Simon, who seemed to be a closet metal fanatic.

Harper then moved on to the next round, along with other young talents like 18-year-old Australian contemporary dancer Max Ostler (whom Simon dubbed “Harry Styles Dance”) and 13-year-old Eurovision Jr.The voice of Poland Former student Sarah James, who received the Golden Bell for Simon. There are only two Golden Buzzers left, Heidi and Sophia, up for grabs, so tune in next Tuesday for more auditions and to see if there are any other mystery celebs showing up in Raggedy Annie costume.

