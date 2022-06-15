Sauvage, the Dior perfume that endorsed Johnny Depp

The accusations of domestic violence Amber Heard did against Johnny Depp they cost the actor several roles. However, in the midst of the legal fight, Dior was adamant about having him for the campaign sauvage.

The interpreter of Young scissors hand lost his role how Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean Y Gellert Grindelwald in fantastic animalsbut the perfume brand remained by her side.

When the jury gave its verdict in favor of the protagonist of Willie Wonka and the Chocolate Factorymedia reported that the lotion had an increase in sales.

WWD reported that the victory of Johnny Depp increased sales by almost 50 percent savage, besides the Dior perfume It sold out in the US and UK.

Meltwater, a company that measures the impact of campaigns on social networks and the internet, recorded that between March and June, the time that the trial with Amber Heard lasted, there was a boom in mentions of the fragrance, reaching its milestone on June 2.

What it’s like sauvageJohnny Depp perfume?

The perfumer Francois Demachy He assured that for this fragrance he was inspired by the desert at the magic hour, so it combines the freshness of the Calabrian bergamot with the vanilla sensuality from Papua New Guinea to unfold “a powerful and noble wake”.

“I have not created Sauvage Eau de Parfum working on power. His signature is already very recognizable. It was not about exaggerating or saturating its composition. Instead, I have dedicated myself to enriching each of its dominant notes to bring new colors,” said Dior’s creator perfumer on the lotion page.

The company that supported Johnny Depp with the campaign The melody of smells He maintained that this perfume is like an ode to nature in which it invokes the beauty of the raw materials that were used due to their rarity, as well as their cultivation conditions.