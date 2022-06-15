Sara Sálamo, explodes by a headline on the body of Camila Cabello

A few days ago, the Daily Mail portal published several images of Camila Hair enjoying a vacation with some friends on the coast of Naples. In the photos, the 25-year-old singer is seen in a bikini on the deck of a boat, something that, unfortunately, has generated a large number of comments, some of them falling into the body shaming.

But not only users have made unfortunate comments about the body of Camila Cabello onlinesome media outlets have also made inaccurate publications, such as the one highlighted Sarah Salamo of the portal New Woman.

Camila Cabello gave self love lessons by showing her natural and unretouched body, enjoying a sunny day at sea. Because we came into the world to be felices and free, not perfect“, reads the text of the publication that accompanies the photos.

“SPOILERS: not teaching any lessonis simply a woman on vacation on a boat”, Sara began writing, visibly indignant. “Or the press becomes aware of the damage it does with its headlinesor this will continue along the same lines… How old-fashioned is that comment on the body of others“, has added.

Her statement has been widely applauded on Twitter, where other users have joined in criticizing the way the medium speaks of the singer’s body. “A criticism hidden in a fake praise attempt and if you tell them something they will still tell you that their intention is good, that they do it in a positive tone of empowerment”, a user has reproached.

“She is giving “lessons in self-love” because it cannot be normal or natural that a woman outside a certain weight range “dares” to spend the summer in a bikini,” another user has written.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker