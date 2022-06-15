Samuel L. Jackson puts aside the Oscars and now only seeks his favorite roles

the star of Marvel Studios, Samuel L. Jackson; says he has stopped chasing oscars and that now he just wants to have fun roles like Nick Fury.

In a recent interview with the Los Angeles Times, the actor “Secret Invasion” admitted that he’s more excited to be Mace Windu again one day than he is to chase the prestige of the grand academy award. Coincidentally, the actor has never claimed that award before, but he has become a highly acclaimed figure in the film community.

Secondly, Samuel L Jackson he also managed to amass an astounding fortune playing some of the fan-favorite roles. Also, it shouldn’t be surprising that the actor from Nick Fury be encouraged to have fun pursuing projects that catch your eye instead of pursuing prestigious roles.

«I was never going to let the Oscars be a measure of my success or failure as an actor.. My measure of success is my happiness: Am I satisfied with what I am doing? I’m not making movies to chase statues. You know: ‘If you make this movie, you’ll win an Oscar.’ No, thanks. I’d rather be Nick Fury, orhave fun being Mace Windu with a lightsaber in hand.

The award in the background

Previously, the actor also mentioned:

“My wife and I went to see ‘Bugsy’. Dammit! They were nominated and I was not? I guess black people usually win by doing despicable things on screen. Like Denzel Washington for being a horrible cop on ‘Training Day.’ And all the cool stuff he did in inspirational roles like ‘Malcolm X?’ No, we’ll give it to this bastard. So he maybe he should have won one. But Oscars don’t move the comma on your checkit’s about putting butts in seats and I’ve done a good job of doing that.”

In that same discussion, he focused his attention on “Spider-Man: No Way Home”: «They should have an Oscar for the most popular movie. Because that’s what business is about. He did what movies always did: he took people into a big dark room.”

«All movies are valid. Some go to the movies to get very excited. Others like superheroes. There are people who have had successful careers, but no one can recite a single line from their papers.”





