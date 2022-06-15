Ryan Reynolds reveals that anxiety haunts him all the time

The actor takes refuge in work to try to avoid feeling anxious.

A couple of months ago Ryan Reynolds expressed his need to retire from the screen for an indefinite time in order to take advantage of time with his wife actress Blake Lively and her three daughters, Inez, James and Betty.

Although the films are what the Canadian actor is best known for, it should be noted that he is also a furtive businessman who must manage his businesses on a day-to-day basis, including a brand of gin, a telephone company, a communication and marketing company and even a Welsh football club.

Staying busy 24/7 is nothing more than a stimulus that the interpreter of ‘Deadpool’ has used for a long time to avoid feeling anxious, a technique that, although it worked at first, has not been able to completely disappear his situation.

“I tend to overcome anxiety with work. I tend to bite off a lot more than I can and should chew,” she recently told The Wall Street Journal. This is not the first time that Reynolds has spoken about mental health, as we remember that last year he spoke in ‘The New York Times’, declaring that he has lived with this condition all his life.

“I have anxiety, I have always had anxiety. And I have been in the depths of the darkest end of the problem, which is not fun, ”explained the actor, who also shared the background of when he began to live with this feeling of fear and anxiety that affects millions of people around the world. .

“I am the youngest of four children and my father, a police officer turned food wholesaler, was the source of stress in my house. To avoid yelling or tension, I tried to avoid any situation that might incite my father: I kept the house immaculately clean or mowed the lawn often, so I became a kind of manager. When you stress children, you make them assume things that are not theirs,” he mentioned.

Ryan Renolds is not the only Hollywood celebrity who has highlighted the importance of talking seriously about mental health, actresses Emma Stone and Amanda Seyfried have also confessed to long-term anxiety.

