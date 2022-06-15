Ryan Gosling’s appearance as Ken for Barbie movie with Margot Robbie revealed

After it was announced live action of Barbiethe expectations of what the popular doll and her eternal boyfriend would look like KenThey were huge. This Wednesday, the wait is over and fans will be able to see Ryan Gosling in the skin of this character.

with a tone platinum blonde and the chest in the air, in addition to a denim setthe picture of Gosling What Ken corresponds to that of this doll in the eighties.

OFFICIAL: This is what Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling look like as Barbie and Ken in the BARBIE movie. Theatrical release on July 21, 2023. pic.twitter.com/LTyTcZfRi2 — Cineverso.es (@CineversoASN) June 15, 2022

With this look, Gosling will accompany margot robbie in her performance as Barbie, both under the direction of Greta Gerwingresponsible for films like little women Y Lady Bird.

Emma MckeyMaeve in the series sex educationn, of whom users of social networks have highlighted his resemblance to margot robbiewill also participate in the film.

We suggest: Do you see double? Margot Robbie and Emma Mackey to work together in Barbie movie

Simu Liuwho will also participate in the film, commented in an interview with the program Entertainment Tonight that Ryan Gosling He has prepared extensively for the role of Ken.

“Ryan is 100 percent definitely. He goes to the gym in the morning and after work. As much as he thinks about how important work is, he also loves food. He only heard things in passing, like his strict regimen and the emphasis he puts on taking care of his body. I respect him a lot,” Liu said.

The film will be released in just over a year, in July 2023, and will feature performances by Dua Lipa, Emma Mackey, Ncuti Gatwa, Will Ferrell, among others.

It may interest you: They reveal the first photograph of Margot Robbie characterized as Barbie

This project finally materializes after years of planning, since in 2014 Sony acquired the rights to Mattel, the company that created Barbie, to prepare the film.