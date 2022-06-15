Ryan Gosling, tanned and with totally blonde hair, in the first appearance as Ken from Barbie | Cinema | Entertainment

The first photo of the Hollywood Oscar nominee as Ken in Greta Gerwig’s animated film “Barbie” was released on Wednesday and is causing a stir on social media.

In the preview photo, Gosling, 41, is shirtless, sporting a deep tan, a jean vest, platinum blonde hair, and underwear with “Ken” branding on the waistband.

The comments on social networks have been varied, from those who are not convinced: “Couldn’t they get Chris Evans?”, or those who make fun of the actor’s appearance: “I’m sorry, but he looks like Fred from the movie Scooby Doo live action. (Freddie Prinze Jr. played that role.)

Gosling’s look for the film also drew comparisons to Frankie Grande, the brother of pop superstar Ariana, with one person even calling the first image a “jump scare.”

Ryan Gosling will play Mattel’s beloved Ken doll and star opposite Margot Robbie in the live-action Barbie movie.

The film is expected to hit theaters on July 1, 2023, according to information from Warner Bros.

A synopsis in IMDB of the upcoming film says, “A doll living in ‘Barbieland’ is kicked out for not being perfect enough and embarks on an adventure in the real world.” A live-action feature film based on the popular Barbie toy line.’

Ryan, 41, is known for his work as a serious actor in acclaimed films such as Drive, Blade Runner 2049, Blue Valentine Y Half Nelson. With his platinum hair and white underwear branded with his character’s name, the role of Ken certainly seems like an extreme turn on an acting career.

The supporting cast of “Barbie” includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and Simu Liu.

Little Women and Ladybug filmmaker Greta Gerwig is directing the project and wrote the film’s screenplay with her longtime partner Noah Baumbach. (AND)