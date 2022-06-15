Ryan Gosling as Ken has the look you need: We tell you why

Just a few months after the first revealed image of the long-awaited movie about Barbiethe Warner leaves us in shock again: a Ryan Gosling What Kenbringing to reality a platinum blonde and a life in plastic that we already wanted one weekend at least, if those abs come in the package.

As we all already know, life in plastic is fantastic, and in this photograph a pink and violet environment direct us exactly to the universe of the most famous doll of all and that completely changed the pop culture of the 20th century —until today—…. but what is being Ryan Gosling there? We tell you: be fabulous and nothing else.

«You want to go for a ride?». Courtesy

You may not believe us, but let us explain. It is very likely that you will not be seduced by that outfit or that hair dye at first sight; however, those garments in the outfits right they have everything to make you look cooler than ever. Sure, you can totally copy the look once you implement this actor’s routine for those 40-year-old abs—if you don’t already have them, and then you’re to be commended. But in the meantime, let’s focus on how great these pieces can look paired right with what’s already in your wardrobe.

To begin with, because we are dealing with a style that refers us directly to the fashion of the 90s and 2000s. Formally, Ken saw the light of the world in 1961, but considering that today the trends have moved towards these other decades of similar shades of pink —and that, according to what they say, those who had a Barbie in childhood preferred to pair it emotionally with Max Steel—, it is not wonder that Ryan Gosling present today a more sensual look, more fashion and with an even more… captivating physique, let’s say.

Above all, we are facing a Ken plus aesthetic. A Mattel boy that brings together the most fantastic and sweetened style that rules social networks today, as well as the hearts of the authentic millennial population around the world. An image that will equally fascinate Gen-Z’s and that will not go unnoticed by members of Generation X. Wow… we are talking about a Gosling with airs of Mark Wahlberg, Di Caprio, some member of a boy band and the American dream in its greatest splendor. A successful formula wherever we see it.

Now, leaving the hair out a bit, let’s discuss how you can fit this look into your own wardrobe. Moreover, you may already have all this in your possession, but you have not yet given yourself the opportunity to exploit its true potential; so sit back, think things over calmly and trust us. We know why we tell you.