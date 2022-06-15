Rumors grow about the possible secret wedding of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck | People | Entertainment

Ever since they managed to rekindle their love after 20 years (yes, 20 years!), Jennifer Lopez Y Ben Affleck have very calmly handled the subject of their second commitment nuptial, especially after the actor of batman v superman Y Good Will Hunting He proposed to her again in April.

Since then, those close to the pop superstar have been claiming that she you don’t want to waste another second in joining in marriage. According to a source he spoke with Us Weekly at the end of May, “Jennifer will tell you that she is in no hurry to get married, but her friends think otherwise. The truth is that if Ben wanted to push this as soon as this summer, she would be totally on board with it.”

US actor Ben Affleck (L) and US actress and singer Jennifer Lopez arrive for the premiere of ‘The Last Duel’ during the 78th Venice International Film Festival, in Venice, Italy, on 10 September 2021. Photo: EFE

Acquaintances assure that the 52-year-old actress is also waiting have a big wedding, although at the end of the day the most important thing for Lopez is not a big ceremony, but “to begin their journey as husband and wife, sooner rather than later.” The source continued, “She definitely wants a spectacular celebration at some point and money won’t be an issue! They are both committed to making this work and to taking whatever steps are necessary to respect each other’s boundaries and learn from their mistakes last time.”

However, the interpreter on the floor Y Jenny from the blockand the 49-year-old actor have had prior experiences that have taught them the hard lesson of keeping their personal lives private, especially at this very special time.

That is why in various media the news is going around that both are officially married after getting married, supposedly this weekend, in a secret ceremony. Quite the opposite of what the couple did in their first stage of love, when in 2003 they were the center of paparazzi attention.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck walk hand in hand on the island of Capri in July 2021. Photo: EFE

The couple is said to have even had wedding guests and the workers present at the ceremony signed a non-disclosure agreement.

According to reports, the wedding venue was the Ritz Reynolds Hotel at Lake Oconee in Georgia and went the neighbors of the hotel who reported of the event. There are no photos yet, which could suggest that the new couple could have sold the exclusivity of the event to a media outlet.

The Ritz-Reynolds is a five star hotelwith a spectacular view of a giant lake, in the middle of nature and hidden among the treeswhich must be one of the reasons why Lopez and Affleck chose the place, since it would help them to go unnoticed, hiding from the press.

It is on 30 acres (12 hectares) of the Lake Oconee shoreline. It is a hotel where expensive weddings are usually held as it has privileged views of the riverside. “Guests feel at home in lakeside rooms and suites, eat under a star-filled sky and unwind with southern-inspired spa therapies or a day of fishing,” promises the resort.

A night’s stay in the Club-level executive suite with a king bed, sofa bed and lake view was $2,159 as of June 14, according to the hotel’s website. The cheapest was priced at $646 for a room with a resort view and a balcony.

It is still unknown who has been on the guest list, but it is mentioned that among them was López’s ex-husband, singer Marc Anthony, father of the actress’s twins and with whom he has a good relationship.