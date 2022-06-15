Ruber uses stem cells in joint and tendon pathology

Jesús Vilá y Rico, head of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service at Ruber Juan Bravo.

the hospital complex Ruber Juan Bravo has launched a program of regenerative medicine with stem cells for the treatment of joint and tendon pathology. as highlighted Jesus Vila y Ricohead of the Orthopedic Surgery and Traumatology Service, treatment with growth factors and stem cells is applied to stop the progression of osteoarthritisespecially in large load-bearing joints such as the knee or hip.

In addition, they also promote cartilage repair and reduce the characteristic symptoms of osteoarthritis: synovial inflammation, effusion, deformity, pain, loss of movement, etc. Also, it applies to bone, tendon, and muscle injuries to reduce your recovery time.



Treatment with growth factors

The treatment is performed under medical prescription, in a sterile environment and locoregional anesthesia. The improvement of the symptomatology, that is, the decreased pain and inflammation is the main benefit, and also no side effects nor risk of rejection or intolerance, since it comes from the patient’s own blood. In the case of tendon and muscle injuries, healing is much faster. This treatment is only contraindicated in case of local infection, neoplastic processes and certain blood diseases.

For its application, blood is first drawn from the patient, then it is processed and the portion of the plasma rich in growth factors is infiltrated into the area to be treated. The process, which can last between 25 and 40 minutesis performed in a sterile environment.

Regarding the number of infiltrations, in joint pathology, which is the most frequent, three sessions for three consecutive weeks, with a recall session at six months or one year if the evolution is favourable. For the rest of the pathologies, the protocol may be different, but there is no recovery period after an infiltration, so that the patient can lead normal daily life from the first moment.

growth factors produce biological effects such as cell proliferation and differentiation, the generation of blood vessels and the migration of cells to the places where regeneration is necessary. No exogenous agent can effectively mediate all of these processes.



Stem cell treatment

Stem cell infiltration is a alternative to reconstructive surgery in cases of chronic tendinopathies, acute tendon ruptures, chronic tendon ruptures and ligament ruptures and osteonecrosis. In ligament surgeries, such as the anterior cruciate, they have also obtained extraordinary results. In the case of muscle injuries, more important than the reduction in recovery time is that the use of plasma rich in factors allows recovery without the formation of fibrous tissue.

It is also used in the adjuvant treatment of osteochondral injuries in order to favor the regenerative process of the fibrocartilage, as well as in patellar tendon pathology, acute or chronic tendinitis and ligamentous injuries.