Robert Downey Jr. congratulates Johnny Depp on his victory against Amber Heard: “thank God it’s over”

Robert Downey Jr. has not hesitated to sneak into a videoconference, related to a digital event organized by the Children’s Hospital of Los Angeles to honor Johnny Depp for their contributions to the institution, to address your good friend directly and congratulate him for his recent legal victory over Amber Heard, who was the wife of the former protagonist of ‘Pirates of the Caribbean’.

The intervention of the interpreter of ‘Iron Man’ has been brief, but forceful, since it has been limited to express your unwavering support for your colleague in the framework of the various litigations that the latter has had with his ex-wife after his controversial divorce in 2016.

“John, thank God it’s over,” he said with a smile.

Although images of that moment have not yet emerged, his concise participation in the act has been confirmed by Josh Richman, one of the great protectors of Johnny Depp in his lowest hours.

On the other hand, a spokesman for the also actor of ‘Charlie and the chocolate factory’ has confirmed that the artist was surrounded by friends in his hotel room in the United Kingdom when the verdict of his media defamation case was announced. , in which he was partially victorious after Amber Heard was ordered to pay him $15 million in compensation and punitive damages.

It is also true that he will have to pay $2 million to compensate his wife for similar reasons.

