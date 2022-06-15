Rival of Checo Pérez in 2023: Fernando Alonso would have defined his team for next year

As the Formula 1 world championship heats up more and more, little by little The grid for the 2023 season begins to be defined. Without going any further, days ago the continuity of Checo Pérez in Red Bull was announced, and now the one who would have defined his future would be nothing less than Fernando Alonso.

According to information from Italy, the two-time world champion will be next year in the Great Circusand it will in the same Alpine F1 Team seat, for the third consecutive year. For this to happen, Spanish needs that the departure of Oscar Piastri be completed.

The first thing that should be done is Piastri’s loan to Williams in 2022, which would happen even from the next Great Britain GP. This movement would be accompanied by a motorization by the Alpine team for the Grove teamwho are on the verge of losing the collaboration with Mercedes and at the same time the economic income provided by the Canadian driver, gaps that the Italian team would come to fill.

With Piastri solved, Luca de Meo and company would have no choice but to keep Fernando Alonso in his seat to accompany an already renewed Stephen Ocon (until 2024). According to Motorsport Italia, the announcement of continuity of Spanish is about to take place.

If Fernando Alonso’s permanence in Formula 1 is confirmed for next year, It would be the Asturian’s twentieth season in the queen category. A legend.