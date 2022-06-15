Rihanna and Taylor Swift among the richest women in the United States, according to Forbes | Present

The rankings of the forbes magazine they are something mythical and from time to time they are launched to discover who are the most influential or richest people on the planet. With staggering numbers, some of the best-known faces in the public eye appear on those lists. power and success are the two words that come to mind.

Rihanna, Beyonce or Taylor Swift They are names that frequently appear on the Forbes lists, something that is not surprising, since they are three very powerful women within the music and business scene. The magazine has made new ranking where it places the richest women in the United States and, how could it be otherwise, the three artists appear in it.

Diane Hendricks is the woman with the most money in the American country, repeating for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Judy Faulkner. Both are businesswomen, exceeding 12 and 6 billion dollars, respectively. For its part, within the artistic world and, more specifically, the musical, the richest female is Rihanna. The Barbadian singer is in the position 21 with 1.4 billion dollarsthanks to her songs and also to her line of cosmetics Fenty Beauty.

Further down the ranking is madonnaon the position 47, with 575 million. Right after her is Taylor Swift. The interpreter of Reputation it is 48th richest woman from all over the United States, thanks to everything he has generated with his music and with the reissues of his songs. Celine Dion and Beyonce group the positions 60 and 61with 470 and 450 million dollars respectively.

The list groups 100 positions, but the most characteristic of it, within the artistic world, is how Rihanna and Taylor Swift are two of the 11 richest women under 40 from the United States. They have created a true empire with their musical career and business skills, allowing them to earn millions of dollars a year. In addition, the singer work it is one of only two black women on the list and the only billionaire of both.

In addition to Rihanna, Taylor Swift, Beyoncé, Celine Dion and Madonna, there are also other artists, both from the world of music and acting, such as Reese Witherspoon, Sandra Bullock, Dolly Parton or Barbara Streisand; or influencers like the Jenner sisters, Kylie and Kris.