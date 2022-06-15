Reveal first images of Ryan Gosling in Barbie

Ryan Gosling is the perfect Ken doll in the latest Warner Bros. premiere photo of Greta Gerwig’s “Barbie,” starring Margot Robbie in the title role. The studio has released a stunning photo of Gosling’s Ken sporting ripped abs, bleached blonde hair and a spray tan.

Ryan Gosling as Ken

The photograph It is the second official “Barbie” image to be released after a first showing Margot Robbie in Barbie’s pink convertible.

Gerwig co-wrote the screenplay for “Barbie” with her partner and “Frances Ha” and “Mistress America” collaborator Noah Baumbach. Production on the film is currently underway. The supporting cast includes characters such as America Ferrera, Simu Liu, Kate McKinnon, Alexandra Shipp, Emma Mackey, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Issa Rae, Michael Cera and more.

The plot

While plot details for “Barbie” have not been confirmed, various Barbie and Ken characters are rumored to influence the plot. That is, there will be several versions of the dolls in history.

Simi Liu described “Barbie” earlier this year as “wild” and “incredibly unique.”and I add: “I wish I could show you what we do every day because it’s crazy”. The film is not a musical, but Liu said that she has been to many dance rehearsals for the film. The actor also explained what it’s like to work on a “Greta Gerwig” set.

“When you’re doing a scene and it works, you go, ‘HAHAHAHA!’ It’s the best feeling in the world.”Liu said. “If you’re an asshole on a Greta Gerwig set, there’s no hope for you.”

Otherwise, "Barbie" will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023 by Warner Bros.














