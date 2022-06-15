Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ do not believe that Piqué’s supposed girlfriend exists

Raúl de Molina and Lili Estefan from ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’ do not believe that Piqué’s supposed girlfriend existsnor do they believe that the player spends it from nightclub to nightclub, or leads a wild life.

This was stated by both on Monday afternoon at the Univision entertainment show. “I see several strange things, where are the photos? Piqué is super famous, how come there are no photos of the women who go out with Piqué?… This seems almost impossible to me,” Raúl began by telling Lili.

It is that we remember that the beginning of De Molina’s career in the media was paparazziand through his lens have passed exclusive of the ‘uncomfortable’ of Lady Di, Sylvester Stallone, Luis Miguel and Mariah Careyamong many.

“Are you going to tell me that he went out to a place and had a party in a club and nobody took a picture of him now that there are social networks? That’s impossible“, continued the presenter of ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’.

“So there’s no woman?” Lili asks, to which ‘Chubby’ replies: “I think there must be a woman, which seems very strange to me.… I have been doing this for more than 30 years, and this seems very strange to me, they are perhaps the most famous couple in Spain and there is not a single photo”.

Therefore, both concluded that the issue is very doubtful, that they do not believe that such a girlfriend exists and that there is a “cat” locked up in this.

Let’s remember that On June 4, through the Spanish news agency EFE, Shakira and Piqué confirmed what was a loud rumor: that they were separateds. “We regret to confirm that we are parting ways. For the well-being of our children, which are our top priority, we ask for respect for privacy. Thanks for your understanding”.

Since then, he has woven all kinds of speculations, that if he was unfaithful, that if he already has a girlfriend, Gossip No Like talked about the soccer player’s alleged sex addiction. It was also said that Shakira had asked to have an open relationshipa.

But officially there is only that brief confirmation, he is seen living in his bachelor apartment and she is still with her children, Milan and Sasha in the house they both shared in Barcelona. Only time will tell what will happen in what ‘Gossip No Like’ titled ‘The Wakanovela’.

LOOK HERE LILI AND RAÚL’S THEORY ABOUT PIQUE’S SUPPOSED GIRLFRIEND:

DON’T MISS THESE OTHER STORIES:

•

•

•