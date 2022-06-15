Qualifications of the Mexican National Team after the draw against Jamaica in the Nations League

ESPN presents the notes that the Mexican National Team obtained after 90 minutes against Jamaica, in their second duel in the Nations League

Mexico tied at one goal with Jamaica in their second duel in the Concacaf Nations League and again showed errors in defense that cost them a goal, but the score could have been more bulky, as well as offensive players lacking rhythm.

Mexico imago7

Rodolfo Cota (6)

The goalkeeper showed insecurity under the sticks against Jamaica on several occasions, as well as poor starts that could have cost Mexico goals, were it not for the interventions of the defense.

Kevin Alvarez (7.5)

The right-back once again put in a good performance and raised his hand to earn a place on the team’s final roster heading to Qatar 2022, thanks to his ability with the ball at his feet, ability to associate with his teammates and precise strokes to complement the team game.

Julio Cesar Dominguez (5.5)

The central defender gave an irregular game full of errors in his area, as he facilitated the work of the Caribbean attackers due to poor positioning and lack of attention on the routes.

An example of the above, in the play from 1 to 0, he gave Shamar Nicholson as much space as possible to cross into the area and connect with Leon Bailey.

Jesus Angle (5)

The central defender gave a poor presentation with the team and showed many deficiencies in marking the forwards and inaccuracies during the multiple times they faced him to reach the box.

Jesus Gallardo (4.5)

The left back was the weakest link in the defence, as a large part of the rival’s attacks were carried out on his flank, thanks to the poor positioning of the player, as well as his reluctance to score.

In the play from 1 to 0, Gallardo saw Nicholson’s center for Bailey in the first row, but he remained motionless and did not even do anything to cut the ball.

Louis Romo (7.5)

The midfielder occupied the contention of the national team and showed notable improvement compared to previous duels, in which he lived low hours.

During the last moments of the first half, Romo was reunited with the goal thanks to a cross from Luis Chávez who finished off with his head and incidentally tied the game.

In the complement, he saved Rodolfo Cota’s ballots after a bad start, as he took the ball over the final line with his feet in a showy action.

Luis Chavez (7)

As an inside player from the left, Chávez was shown to be one of the best players in the duel, constantly carrying the ball and stepping on the area to assist his teammates.

Prior to halftime, Chávez sent a free kick over the center of the field towards the interior of the area and met Luis Romo to sign the stroke.

Fernando Beltran (6.5)

The midfielder served as inside on the right, however, it was one of the matches of this tour in which he looked less, despite his contributions to relieve the pressure on the belt of the field.

Uriel Antuna (5.5)

The attacker started the game in a bad way, with a blunder inside the small area during the first minutes, he was later reprimanded for faking a foul on the penalty mark and his performance decreased as the clock progressed.

Santiago Gimenez (6)

The young center forward still has a lot of room for improvement and room in the learning curve, however, he gave himself thoroughly in the duel and tried all areas of the pitch, although football decided not to reward him with a goal against Jamaica.

Orbelin Pineda (6)

The left winger suffers from a lack of rhythm, due to the low participation with his club, which was reflected in mistakes in the last touch and simple shots on goal that cost him work.

Substitutes

Diego Lainez

He entered for Orbelín Pineda at 67′ and made a difference as a shock from the first time he touched the ball, as the play culminated in a shot that the goalkeeper saved.

Henry Martin

With a few minutes to show himself, he entered the 76th minute for Santiago Giménez and his presence did not weigh on the field.

Erick Sanchez

As replacement for Fernando Beltrán at 76′, he showed good arguments on the field to compete for a place on the final list, with a good collective game, precision in passes and tread inside the area.

-With information from Sergio Domínguez