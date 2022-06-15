PRISA Media creates three new departments in the commercial area, Media

HURRY Average advances in its transversal organizational structure with the creation of three new addresses in the commercial area. With this step, the company seeks to increase the connection between agencies and advertisers with the current media ecosystem of the Group and its communities, as well as delve into the new narratives that users demand in a market that is constantly changing.

The general commercial director of PRISA Media, Marisa Manzano, has opted for the internal talent to lead the new directions. In this way, Manzano has appointed Cristina Gonzalo Director of commercial marketing, product and innovationa strategic area that combines data intelligence and creativity to offer the market solutions that reflect the strength of the PRISA Media brand portfolio.

For its part, Jesús Aspra will assume the Commercial Management, where the team has been reorganized by industries and sectors of activity with the aim of offering a more qualitative management, prioritizing exhaustive knowledge of the needs and interests of the brands. Aspra will be responsible for transferring the new transversal vision to the entire sales force.

To complete the process, the Department of transformation and customer service, led by Manuel Castreither. This area will be in charge of accompanying clients in each initiative, through continuous monitoring, which will optimize investments and the field of action in the Group’s brands. The area will have professionals in measurement and technological platforms, with a high specialization in the programmatic and data ecosystem, which will guarantee efficient solutions for each client.

Marisa Manzano, General Commercial Director of PRISA Media, explains: “This new organization is designed with the sole objective of putting the customer at the center, responding to the needs of a constantly evolving market and reaching brands and agencies with our products. premium in the most agile way. I am convinced that all the talent that this Group houses and the great brands and media that we represent will become a leading force in the advertising market”.