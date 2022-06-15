Price of the dollar today Wednesday, peso starts with appreciation

Today Wednesday June 15, 2022, the dollar quotes at 20.6380 pesos per unit with an upward trend in real time. According to the latest report of Banxicothe dollar closed yesterday Tuesday at 20.6371 pesos per unit.

According to the economist Gabriela Siller, the peso begins the session with an appreciation of 0.23% or 4.8 cents, trading around 20.5392 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.5295 and a maximum of 20.6446 pesos.

Dollar price in banks mexicans:

Bank of Mexico : Buy $20.6371 – Sell: $20.6371

: Buy $20.6371 – Sell: $20.6371 HSBC : Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $19.20

: Buy: $19.46 – Sell: $19.20 Banamex : Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.32

: Buy: $19.15 – Sell: $20.32 Bancomer: Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73

Buy: $19.83 – Sell: $20.73 Banorte: Purchase: $18.59 – Sale: $20.00

Purchase: $18.59 – Sale: $20.00 Scotiabank: Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.04

Purchase: $19.30 – Sale: $20.04 IXE: Purchase: $18.62 – Sale: $19.99

Purchase: $18.62 – Sale: $19.99 Bajio Bank: Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92

Purchase: $19.82 – Sale: $20.92 Monex: Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34

Buy: $19.82 – Sell: $20.34 Azteca Bank: Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89

Purchase: $20.15 – Sale: $20.89 Inbursa: Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.20

Buy: $19.19 – Sell: $20.20 Santander: Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06

Buy: $19.53 – Sell: $21.06 Exchange: Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46

Purchase: $19.45 – Sale: $20.46 Banregio: Buy: $18.81 – Sell: $20.31

As for the bitcoinat the moment it is at $21,385 with a downtrend in real time.

referring to euroit is quoted at $21.50 pesos, for $24.89 pesos of the pound sterling overall average.

