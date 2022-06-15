Price of the dollar, how did the peso close today, Tuesday, June 14, 2022?

The weight closed the session with a 0.79 percent depreciation or 16.2 cents, trading around 20.62 pesos per dollar, with the exchange rate touching a minimum of 20.3541 and a maximum of 20.6902 pesos, a level not seen since March 16.

The depreciation of the peso is due to the fact that market participants continue to speculate on the possibility that tomorrow Wednesday the Federal Reserve (Fed) raise its target interest rate by 75 basis points, above the 50 basis points that several Fed officials had communicated in previous weeks.

Due to this, during the American session the dollar continued to strengthen, advancing 0.46 percent according to the weighted index and reaching a new maximum since April 6, 2020.

With this, the dollar index would need an increase of only 1.98 percent to reach the maximum of March 23, 2020, when the market reacted to risk aversion at the beginning of the pandemic, said Gabriela Siller, director of Economic Analysis of the Base Financial Group.

The dollar index has risen in nine of the last 11 sessions and accumulates an increase in this period of 4.16 percent, he added.

In the session, the euro peso touched a minimum of 21.2414 and a maximum of 21.5479 pesos per euro.

At the close, the interbank prices for sale were located at 20.6201 pesos per dollar.

The markets speculate on the possibility that the Federal Reserve will raise its target interest rate by 75 basis points. PHOTO: Special

And the bags?

In the capital market the losses continued, closing the day with a contraction of 0.58 percent Mexican stock exchange (BMV), and a decrease of 0.50 percent of the Institutional Stock Market (BIVA).

Thus, the main indicator of the BMV; the Price and Quotation Index (S&P/BMB IPC) stood at 48 thousand 164.47 points, while the FTSE BIVA added 997.00 units.

In the case of the IPC, this registers losses in 11 of the last 12 sessions, which together represent a fall of 8.19 percent.

Within the IPC, the greatest losses occurred in Grupo México (-4.44 percent), Peñoles (-4.23 percent) and Gruma (-4.12 percent), companies that are affected by the rise in prices of “commodities” industrial and agricultural.

Instead, the biggest gains in the session were BMV (+2.80 percent), Banregio (+2.47 percent), Pinfra (+2.25 percent) and Alfa (+2.15 percent).

The IPC is at its lowest level since April 30, 2021, when it closed at 48,009.72 points and so far this year it has registered a negative return of 9.59 percent and a fall of 15.60 percent compared to its maximum historical.

Thus, the capital market closed the session extending yesterday’s losses, although to a lesser extent, given the continuing concern that the Federal Reserve will be forced to adopt a more aggressive monetary stance in its fight against inflation.

For this reason, investors are awaiting the Fed’s monetary policy decision, which will be announced tomorrow at 1:00 p.m. Mexico City.

In USA, the S&P 500 closed down 0.38 percent, posting its fifth consecutive session of declines, something not seen since January 10 of this year. On the other hand the Nasdaq Composite achieved a slight advance of 0.18 percent in the session.

Losses were also recorded in the European market, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index registering its sixth consecutive session of declines by losing 1.26 percent, something not seen since March 2020 when the pandemic crisis began.

Germany’s DAX fell 0.91 percent, while the London Stock Exchange’s FTSE 100 fell 0.25 percent on gains in energy sector companies.

