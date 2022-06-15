Premios Juventud 2022 reveals the list of nominees
This year Premios Juventud launches its nominations for 33 categories in which 214 artists and celebrities have been considered for the award.
Like every year, those in charge of choosing the winners are the public, who has a deadline of June 27 to cast their vote.
The results will be announced at the Premios Juventud grand gala to be held next Thursday, July 21, live from the island of Puerto Rico.
Here is the list of nominees in the 33 categories.
La Nueva Generación – Feminina (New female artist)
bad gyal
Corina Smith
Evaluate Montaner
ingratax
Kim Loiza
The Gabi
The Villas
Lola Indigo
Ptazeta
Tokischa
The New Generation – Male (New male artist)
Alejo
Blessd
Boza
Duki
Lit Killah
Louis Vazquez
ovi
robi
Ryan Castro
Tiago Pzk
La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)
DannyLux
Gera Mx
Ivan Cornejo
The Limit
Luis R Conriquez
Lupita Infante
Majo Aguilar
Ramon Vega
Santa Fe Klan
Yahritza and her Essence
Male Artist – On The Rise
Eladio Carrion
the alpha
pheid
Jay Wheeler
Jhayco
Justin Quiles
Lenny Tavarez
Blackberry
Paul London
sech
Female Artist – On The Rise
Angela Aguilar
Cazzu
Emily
Farina
kali uchis
Mary Becerra
Mariah Angelique
Nathy Peluso
Nicky Nicole
Tiny
My Favorite ‘Streaming’ Artist
Anitta
bad bunny
Camilo
Christian Nodal
daddy yankee
Farruko
Firm Group
J Balvin
Carol G
Raww Alexander
Best Couple Song (Singers in love relationship collaborating together)
‘Att: Love’ – Greeicy & Mike Bahía
‘Dangerous’ – Nicki Nicole, Trueno & Bizarrap
‘This is just beginning’ – Duki & Emilia
‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
‘If You Look For Me’ – Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral
Best Regional Mexican Song
‘There Where They See Me’ – Angela Aguilar
‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
‘La Casita’ – Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band
‘What Have Your Words?’ – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘Without Fear of Success’ – Banda Los Sebastianes
‘I’m a Good Friend’ – The Ghost
‘I am the only one’ – Yahritza and her Essence
‘We are no longer nor will we be’ – Christian Nodal
‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
‘Ya Supérame’ (live) – Grupo Firme
Best Mexican Regional Collaboration
‘2 Times’ – The Plebes From The Ranch by Ariel Camacho & Christian Nodal
‘Loves Come and Go’ – The New Strategy & The Northern Machinery
‘El Columpio’ – Band Los Sebastianes & Los Rieleros Del Norte
‘El Triste Alegre’ (live) – Carnival Band & Caliber 50
‘In Your Dog Life’ – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez
‘La Scoundrel’ – Christian Nodal & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
‘Mariachi Tumbado’ – Danny Felix Feat. Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán
‘Treacherous Butterfly’ – Maná & Alejandro Fernández
‘Señorita Cantinera’ – Los Rieleros Del Norte Feat. Polo Urias and his Northern Machine
‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link
Best Regional Mexican Fusion (Regional Mexican Genre mixed with another musical genre)
‘Everyone’ – Grupo Firme & Maluma
‘As I Did It’ – Matisse & Carin León
‘She Who Gave You’ – Angela Aguilar & Jesse and Joy
‘It’s Damaged’ (Remix) – Ivan Cornejo & Jhayco
‘Fine Liquor’ – Gerardo Ortiz Feat. Piso 21
‘Las Locuras Mías’ – Omar Chaparro Feat. Joey Montana
‘Monterrey’ – Guaynaa & Pain Digital
‘Another Night’ – The Blue Angels & Nicki Nicole
‘How Good It Is To Have You’ – Natalia Jiménez & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga
‘I Cried a River for You’ – Maná & Christian Nodal
The Perfect Mix (Song with the best collaboration)
‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin
‘The Misunderstood’ – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni
‘Emojis De Corazones’ – Wisin, Jhayco & Ozuna Feat. Los Legendarios
‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos
‘Wetting Seats’ – Maluma Feat. Feid
‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers
‘Se Menea’ – Don Omar & Nio García
‘A Note’ – J Balvin & Sech
‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny
‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El alfa & Chimbala
Tropical Hit (Best Tropical Song)
‘Agüita E Coco’ – Kany García
‘Letters on the Table’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa
‘Cumbiana’ – Carlos Vives
‘Until The Sun Today’ (Salsa Version) – Luis Figueroa
‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce
‘No Hay’ – The Great Combo Of Puerto Rico
‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony
‘So You Forgive Me’ – Héctor Acosta ‘El Torito’
‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos
‘Your Fan’ – Luis Vazquez
Tropical Mix (Best Tropical Collaboration)
‘Kisses Anytime’ – Carlos Vives, Mau and Ricky & Lucy Vives
‘Give Me One Night’ – Manny Cruz & Daniel Santacruz
‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40
‘Tell me about Miami’ – Gente de Zona & Maffio
‘The Blessing’ – Farruko & Lenier
‘Rain and Samba’ – Elvis Crespo, Gilberto Santa Rosa & Alex Bueno
‘Pa’mi’ – Peter Nieto & Ivy Queen
‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos
‘I Wait for You’ – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra
‘You Don’t Dance More Than Me’ – Jerry Rivera Feat. Don Omar
Collaboration OMG (Best Collaboration with an Anglo Artist)
‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
‘Kesi’ (Remix) – Camilo & Shawn Mendes ‘La Fama’ – Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd
‘Mama Tetema’ – Maluma Feat. Rayvanny
‘Nostalgic’ – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown
‘Oh Na Na’ – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy
‘Santo’ – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna
‘SG’ – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa of Blackpink
‘Follow’ – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran
‘Red Heels’ – Sebastián Yatra & John Legend
Viral Track Of The Year (Fastest rising song on social media)
‘Wrap’ (Remix) – Anitta & Justin Quiles
‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner
‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G
‘Medallo’ – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavarez
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
‘Poblado’ (Remix) – J Balvin, Karol G & Nicky Jam Feat. Crissin, Totoy El Frío & Natan & Shander
‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra
‘Sober’ – Maluma
‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny
Male Youth Artist
bad bunny
Camilo
Christian Nodal
the alpha
Farruko
J Balvin
Maluma
Raww Alexander
Romeo Santos
Sebastian Yatra
Female Youth Artist
Angela Aguilar
Anitta
Becky G
kali uchis
Carol G
Mary Becerra
Natti Natasha
Nicky Nicole
Rosalia
Sofia Reyes
Favorite Group or Duo of the Year
50 caliber
CNCO
Zone People
Firm Group
Jesse & Joy
The blue Angels
Manna
Mau and Ricky
Reik
Wisin and Yandel
Album of the year
‘Dharma’ – Sebastian Yatra
‘Jose’ – J Balvin
‘KG0516’ – Karol G
‘La 167’ – Farruko
‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles
‘Legendaddy’ – Daddy Yankee
‘My Hands’ – Camilo
‘Motomami’ – Rosalia
‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha
‘Viceversa’ – Rauw Alejandro
Regional Mexican Album of the Year
‘Empty Soul’ – Ivan Cornejo
‘From the Neighborhood to Here, Vol. 2’ – Force Governed
‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga
‘Unpublished’ – Carin León
‘The Law of Life’ – Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’
‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar
‘My Inheritance, My Blood’ – Majo Aguilar
‘My Life On A Cigar 2’ – Junior H
‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50
‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas
La Mas Pegajosa (The song you can’t stop singing)
‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50
‘Wrap’ – Anitta
‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce
‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony
‘Pepas’ – Farruko
‘Provence’ – Karol G
‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos
‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
‘Ya Get Over Me’ (Live) – Grupo Firme
Girl Power (The best collaboration between two or more female artists)
’24/7′ – Sofía Reyes & The Change
‘Dance it Woman’ – Flor de Rap & Denise Rosenthal
‘To the Teeth’ – Camila Cabello & Maria Becerro
‘The School Girl’ – Lola Indigo, Tini & Belinda
‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia
‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G
‘Pa Mis Niñas’ – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Feat. Nathy Peluso
‘Piketona’ – Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza
‘Roce’ – Paopao, La Gabi, Villano Antillano, Aria Vega & Cami Da Baby
‘Yummy Yummy Love’ – Momoland & Natti Natasha
The Best ‘Beatmakers’ (Best Producer or DJ who creates the best tracks in the industry)
albert hype
Bizarre
caleb calloway
edgar barrera
The legendaries
Mr Naisgai
MVSIS
Ovy On The Drums
sky breaking
Tainy
The Hottest Coreo (Videos with authentic choreography)
‘Chicken Teriyaki’ – Rosalía
‘Discipline’ – Lali
‘Wrap’ – Anitta
‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro
‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala
Video With The Most Powerful Message (Video with the best social message)
‘DPM (De P*ta Madre)’ – Kany García
‘Thank you’ – Pedro Capó
‘My Lova’ – Farruko
‘Dreamy Boy’ – J Balvin
‘This Is Not America’ – Residente Feat. Ibeyi
I want more (Influencer or artist that I follow the most on the networks and I always want more)
Angela Aguilar
Danna Paola
Domelipa
Eduin Caz
the alpha
Carol G
Carol Seville
Kim Loiza
Lele Pons
Luisito Communicates
Together they turn on my networks (Couples who share the most in their networks)
Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral
Becky G & Sebastian Lletget
Emilia & Duki
Gabriel Soto & Irina Baeva
Juanpa Zurita & Macarena Achaga
best fandom
Angela Aguilar – Little Angels
Camilo – The Tribe
Carlos Rivera – Riverists
CNCO – CNCOwners
Jay Wheeler – Wheels
Tini – Tinists
Social Dance Challenge (The most imitated dance challenge on the networks)
‘Bombón’ – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa & Lil Jon
‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G
‘Wrap’ – Anitta
‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhayco
‘Off The Market’ – Danny Ocean
‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex
‘Jordan’ – Ryan Castro
‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia
‘Mon Amour’ (Remix) – Zzoilo & Aitana
‘Problemon’ – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro
The Most Trendy (Setting trends)
bad bunny
Danna Paola
Emily
goyo
Firm Group
J Balvin
Carol G
Maluma
Raww Alexander
Reik
My favorite actor
Gabriel Soto – Single with Daughters
Jesus Zavala – Bunker
Jose Ron – The Heartless
Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight
Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past
my favorite actress
Angelique Boyer – Overcome the Past
Carolina Miranda – Who Killed Sara?
Danna Paola – Elite
Macarena Achaga – Luis Miguel: The Series
Yalitza Aparicio – Daughters of Witches
I love
Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past
Livia Brito & José Ron – The Heartless
Maite Perroni & Alejandro Speitzer – Dark Desire
Susana González & David Zepeda – My Fortune is to Love You
Ursula Corberó & Miguel Herrán – The Paper House