Premios Juventud 2022 reveals the list of nominees

This year Premios Juventud launches its nominations for 33 categories in which 214 artists and celebrities have been considered for the award.

Like every year, those in charge of choosing the winners are the public, who has a deadline of June 27 to cast their vote.

The results will be announced at the Premios Juventud grand gala to be held next Thursday, July 21, live from the island of Puerto Rico.

Here is the list of nominees in the 33 categories.

La Nueva Generación – Feminina (New female artist)

bad gyal

Corina Smith

Evaluate Montaner

ingratax

Kim Loiza

The Gabi

The Villas

Lola Indigo

Ptazeta

Tokischa

The New Generation – Male (New male artist)

Alejo

Blessd

Boza

Duki

Lit Killah

Louis Vazquez

ovi

robi

Ryan Castro

Tiago Pzk

La Nueva Generación Regional Mexicano (New artist in the Regional Mexican genre)

DannyLux

Gera Mx

Ivan Cornejo

The Limit

Luis R Conriquez

Lupita Infante

Majo Aguilar

Ramon Vega

Santa Fe Klan

Yahritza and her Essence

Male Artist – On The Rise

Eladio Carrion

the alpha

pheid

Jay Wheeler

Jhayco

Justin Quiles

Lenny Tavarez

Blackberry

Paul London

sech

Female Artist – On The Rise

Angela Aguilar

Cazzu

Emily

Farina

kali uchis

Mary Becerra

Mariah Angelique

Nathy Peluso

Nicky Nicole

Tiny

My Favorite ‘Streaming’ Artist

Anitta

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

daddy yankee

Farruko

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Raww Alexander

Best Couple Song (Singers in love relationship collaborating together)

‘Att: Love’ – Greeicy & Mike Bahía

‘Dangerous’ – Nicki Nicole, Trueno & Bizarrap

‘This is just beginning’ – Duki & Emilia

‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘If You Look For Me’ – Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral

Best Regional Mexican Song

‘There Where They See Me’ – Angela Aguilar

‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50

‘La Casita’ – Sergio Lizárraga’s MS Band

‘What Have Your Words?’ – Band El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Without Fear of Success’ – Banda Los Sebastianes

‘I’m a Good Friend’ – The Ghost

‘I am the only one’ – Yahritza and her Essence

‘We are no longer nor will we be’ – Christian Nodal

‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas

‘Ya Supérame’ (live) – Grupo Firme

Best Mexican Regional Collaboration

‘2 Times’ – The Plebes From The Ranch by Ariel Camacho & Christian Nodal

‘Loves Come and Go’ – The New Strategy & The Northern Machinery

‘El Columpio’ – Band Los Sebastianes & Los Rieleros Del Norte

‘El Triste Alegre’ (live) – Carnival Band & Caliber 50

‘In Your Dog Life’ – Grupo Firme & Lenin Ramírez

‘La Scoundrel’ – Christian Nodal & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘Mariachi Tumbado’ – Danny Felix Feat. Mariachi Vargas de Tecalitlán

‘Treacherous Butterfly’ – Maná & Alejandro Fernández

‘Señorita Cantinera’ – Los Rieleros Del Norte Feat. Polo Urias and his Northern Machine

‘I found you’ – Ulices Chaidez & Armed Link

Best Regional Mexican Fusion (Regional Mexican Genre mixed with another musical genre)

‘Everyone’ – Grupo Firme & Maluma

‘As I Did It’ – Matisse & Carin León

‘She Who Gave You’ – Angela Aguilar & Jesse and Joy

‘It’s Damaged’ (Remix) – Ivan Cornejo & Jhayco

‘Fine Liquor’ – Gerardo Ortiz Feat. Piso 21

‘Las Locuras Mías’ – Omar Chaparro Feat. Joey Montana

‘Monterrey’ – Guaynaa & Pain Digital

‘Another Night’ – The Blue Angels & Nicki Nicole

‘How Good It Is To Have You’ – Natalia Jiménez & Banda MS by Sergio Lizárraga

‘I Cried a River for You’ – Maná & Christian Nodal

The Perfect Mix (Song with the best collaboration)

‘Pretty Song’ – Carlos Vives & Ricky Martin

‘The Misunderstood’ – Farruko, Víctor Cárdenas & DJ Adoni

‘Emojis De Corazones’ – Wisin, Jhayco & Ozuna Feat. Los Legendarios

‘Fan Of Your Photos’ – Nicky Jam & Romeo Santos

‘Wetting Seats’ – Maluma Feat. Feid

‘Couple Of The Year’ – Sebastián Yatra & Myke Towers

‘Se Menea’ – Don Omar & Nio García

‘A Note’ – J Balvin & Sech

‘I came back’ – Aventura & Bad Bunny

‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El alfa & Chimbala

Tropical Hit (Best Tropical Song)

‘Agüita E Coco’ – Kany García

‘Letters on the Table’ – Gilberto Santa Rosa

‘Cumbiana’ – Carlos Vives

‘Until The Sun Today’ (Salsa Version) – Luis Figueroa

‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce

‘No Hay’ – The Great Combo Of Puerto Rico

‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony

‘So You Forgive Me’ – Héctor Acosta ‘El Torito’

‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos

‘Your Fan’ – Luis Vazquez

Tropical Mix (Best Tropical Collaboration)

‘Kisses Anytime’ – Carlos Vives, Mau and Ricky & Lucy Vives

‘Give Me One Night’ – Manny Cruz & Daniel Santacruz

‘God Willed It That Way’ – Ricardo Montaner & Juan Luis Guerra 4.40

‘Tell me about Miami’ – Gente de Zona & Maffio

‘The Blessing’ – Farruko & Lenier

‘Rain and Samba’ – Elvis Crespo, Gilberto Santa Rosa & Alex Bueno

‘Pa’mi’ – Peter Nieto & Ivy Queen

‘Mr. Judge’ – Ozuna & Anthony Santos

‘I Wait for You’ – Prince Royce & Maria Becerra

‘You Don’t Dance More Than Me’ – Jerry Rivera Feat. Don Omar

Collaboration OMG (Best Collaboration with an Anglo Artist)

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘Kesi’ (Remix) – Camilo & Shawn Mendes ‘La Fama’ – Rosalía Feat. The Weeknd

‘Mama Tetema’ – Maluma Feat. Rayvanny

‘Nostalgic’ – Rvssian, Rauw Alejandro & Chris Brown

‘Oh Na Na’ – Camila Cabello, Myke Towers & Tainy

‘Santo’ – Christina Aguilera & Ozuna

‘SG’ – DJ Snake, Ozuna, Megan Thee Stallion & Lisa of Blackpink

‘Follow’ – J Balvin & Ed Sheeran

‘Red Heels’ – Sebastián Yatra & John Legend

Viral Track Of The Year (Fastest rising song on social media)

‘Wrap’ (Remix) – Anitta & Justin Quiles

‘Indigo’ – Camilo & Evaluna Montaner

‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G

‘Medallo’ – Blessd, Justin Quiles & Lenny Tavarez

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Poblado’ (Remix) – J Balvin, Karol G & Nicky Jam Feat. Crissin, Totoy El Frío & Natan & Shander

‘What else then?’ – J Balvin & Maria Becerra

‘Sober’ – Maluma

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Yonaguni’ – Bad Bunny

Male Youth Artist

bad bunny

Camilo

Christian Nodal

the alpha

Farruko

J Balvin

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Romeo Santos

Sebastian Yatra

Female Youth Artist

Angela Aguilar

Anitta

Becky G

kali uchis

Carol G

Mary Becerra

Natti Natasha

Nicky Nicole

Rosalia

Sofia Reyes

Favorite Group or Duo of the Year

50 caliber

CNCO

Zone People

Firm Group

Jesse & Joy

The blue Angels

Manna

Mau and Ricky

Reik

Wisin and Yandel

Album of the year

‘Dharma’ – Sebastian Yatra

‘Jose’ – J Balvin

‘KG0516’ – Karol G

‘La 167’ – Farruko

‘The Last Promise’ – Justin Quiles

‘Legendaddy’ – Daddy Yankee

‘My Hands’ – Camilo

‘Motomami’ – Rosalia

‘Nattivity’ – Natti Natasha

‘Viceversa’ – Rauw Alejandro

Regional Mexican Album of the Year

‘Empty Soul’ – Ivan Cornejo

‘From the Neighborhood to Here, Vol. 2’ – Force Governed

‘This Life Is Very Beautiful’ – Banda El Recodo de Cruz Lizárraga

‘Unpublished’ – Carin León

‘The Law of Life’ – Luis Ángel ‘El Flaco’

‘Mexican in Love’ – Angela Aguilar

‘My Inheritance, My Blood’ – Majo Aguilar

‘My Life On A Cigar 2’ – Junior H

‘Let’s Go Well’ – Caliber 50

‘You’re Only My Ex’ – La Adictiva Banda San José de Mesillas

La Mas Pegajosa (The song you can’t stop singing)

‘A La Antigua’ – Caliber 50

‘Wrap’ – Anitta

‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Lao’ A Lao’ – Prince Royce

‘Pa’lla Voy’ – Marc Anthony

‘Pepas’ – Farruko

‘Provence’ – Karol G

‘His Footprints’ – Romeo Santos

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Ya Get Over Me’ (Live) – Grupo Firme

Girl Power (The best collaboration between two or more female artists)

’24/7′ – Sofía Reyes & The Change

‘Dance it Woman’ – Flor de Rap & Denise Rosenthal

‘To the Teeth’ – Camila Cabello & Maria Becerro

‘The School Girl’ – Lola Indigo, Tini & Belinda

‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia

‘Mamiii’ – Becky G & Karol G

‘Pa Mis Niñas’ – Christina Aguilera, Becky G, Nicki Nicole Feat. Nathy Peluso

‘Piketona’ – Lele Pons & Kim Loaiza

‘Roce’ – Paopao, La Gabi, Villano Antillano, Aria Vega & Cami Da Baby

‘Yummy Yummy Love’ – Momoland & Natti Natasha

The Best ‘Beatmakers’ (Best Producer or DJ who creates the best tracks in the industry)

albert hype

Bizarre

caleb calloway

edgar barrera

The legendaries

Mr Naisgai

MVSIS

Ovy On The Drums

sky breaking

Tainy

The Hottest Coreo (Videos with authentic choreography)

‘Chicken Teriyaki’ – Rosalía

‘Discipline’ – Lali

‘Wrap’ – Anitta

‘All About You’ – Rauw Alejandro

‘Wow BB’ – Natti Natasha, El Alfa & Chimbala

Video With The Most Powerful Message (Video with the best social message)

‘DPM (De P*ta Madre)’ – Kany García

‘Thank you’ – Pedro Capó

‘My Lova’ – Farruko

‘Dreamy Boy’ – J Balvin

‘This Is Not America’ – Residente Feat. Ibeyi

I want more (Influencer or artist that I follow the most on the networks and I always want more)

Angela Aguilar

Danna Paola

Domelipa

Eduin Caz

the alpha

Carol G

Carol Seville

Kim Loiza

Lele Pons

Luisito Communicates

Together they turn on my networks (Couples who share the most in their networks)

Anuel AA & Yailin The Most Viral

Becky G & Sebastian Lletget

Emilia & Duki

Gabriel Soto & Irina Baeva

Juanpa Zurita & Macarena Achaga

best fandom

Angela Aguilar – Little Angels

Camilo – The Tribe

Carlos Rivera – Riverists

CNCO – CNCOwners

Jay Wheeler – Wheels

Tini – Tinists

Social Dance Challenge (The most imitated dance challenge on the networks)

‘Bombón’ – Daddy Yankee, El Alfa & Lil Jon

‘Don´t Be Shy’ – Tiësto & Karol G

‘Wrap’ – Anitta

‘Faithful’ – The Legendaries, Wisin & Jhayco

‘Off The Market’ – Danny Ocean

‘In Da Getto’ – J Balvin & Skrillex

‘Jordan’ – Ryan Castro

‘Linda’ – Tokischa & Rosalia

‘Mon Amour’ (Remix) – Zzoilo & Aitana

‘Problemon’ – Álvaro Díaz & Rauw Alejandro

The Most Trendy (Setting trends)

bad bunny

Danna Paola

Emily

goyo

Firm Group

J Balvin

Carol G

Maluma

Raww Alexander

Reik

My favorite actor

Gabriel Soto – Single with Daughters

Jesus Zavala – Bunker

Jose Ron – The Heartless

Oscar Isaac – Moon Knight

Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past

my favorite actress

Angelique Boyer – Overcome the Past

Carolina Miranda – Who Killed Sara?

Danna Paola – Elite

Macarena Achaga – Luis Miguel: The Series

Yalitza Aparicio – Daughters of Witches

I love

Angelique Boyer & Sebastián Rulli – Overcome the Past

Livia Brito & José Ron – The Heartless

Maite Perroni & Alejandro Speitzer – Dark Desire

Susana González & David Zepeda – My Fortune is to Love You

Ursula Corberó & Miguel Herrán – The Paper House

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker